Charlotte Wright-Haley signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of back-row Charlotte Wright-Haley from Trailfinders Women.

The former Bristol and Worcester back-row is a dynamic and physical player with an eye for a break through the middle of the park, alongside her ability at the breakdown.

Wright-Haley will be hoping to bring a real energy to the Sarries back-row and she explained that she wanted to test herself in a world-class environment.

‘I’m really excited about my opportunity to be a part of the Saracens legacy. I have a lot of admiration for the club and especially how driven all the players and staff are. I’m looking forward to pushing myself in a professional environment surrounded by world class players.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have secured the services of Wright-Haley.

“Charlotte is a player we have admired for a while. She’s a brilliant ball carrier and works incredibly hard around the pitch. Having suffered a setback with injury last season, I know that she will want to make an impact this season and I have no doubt that she will able to get the best out of herself in our environment.”