Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Charlotte Wright-Haley signs for Saracens Women

29.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Wrighthaleyweb
4x5[86]

Saracens Women are thrilled to confirm the arrival of back-row Charlotte Wright-Haley from Trailfinders Women.

The former Bristol and Worcester back-row is a dynamic and physical player with an eye for a break through the middle of the park, alongside her ability at the breakdown.

Wright-Haley will be hoping to bring a real energy to the Sarries back-row and she explained that she wanted to test herself in a world-class environment.

‘I’m really excited about my opportunity to be a part of the Saracens legacy. I have a lot of admiration for the club and especially how driven all the players and staff are. I’m looking forward to pushing myself in a professional environment surrounded by world class players.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to have secured the services of Wright-Haley.

“Charlotte is a player we have admired for a while. She’s a brilliant ball carrier and works incredibly hard around the pitch. Having suffered a setback with injury last season, I know that she will want to make an impact this season and I have no doubt that she will able to get the best out of herself in our environment.”

