MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 34-49 Northampton Saints

Saracens Men showed plenty of promise in a try-fest at StoneX Stadium, but eventually fell to a 34-49 defeat to Northampton Saints in Round Two of the PREM Rugby Cup.

The North Londoners scored five tries in total with some thrilling attacking rugby and this young side will be looking to make it count when the league campaign gets underway next weekend against Newcastle Red Bulls.

It was the visitors who burst out of the blocks, a dominant scrum gave them the platform and then that turned in to a dominant maul as they kicked to the corner and captain Callum Chick powered over to open the scoring with four minutes on the clock.

Their lead was cut almost straight away though, Nick Isiekwe caused havoc from the restart and earned a penalty, which Louie Johnson kicked straight through the posts to make it 7-3.

Then a moment of magic was provided by Max Malins on his return to StoneX to put Sarries in to the lead. The co-captain dropped in to the pocket and sent an inch-perfect cross-field kick over to Rotimi Segun who could stroll clear on the left wing. Johnson’s touchline conversion made it 10-7 with 11 minutes on the clock.

Sam Spink showed Sarries fans exactly what they have been missing during his injury recovery with a monstrous carry which motored deep in to the 22.

Malins then marked his homecoming in the perfect way as sustained pressure in the 22 took them right up to the line and then a smart inside ball allowed the full-back to dive over the line. The conversion came back off the post, but Sarries were now 15-7 ahead.

Saints hit straight back however, once again they kicked a penalty to the corner and the maul hammered over, this time it was JJ Van Der Mesch who dotted down. Anthony Belleau’s conversion cut the lead to just one point.

The visitors were enjoying most of the possession as we headed towards half time, and they thought they had taken the lead as Belleau dotted down under the posts but fortunately for the hosts we came back for an earlier knock on.

They did get in front from the next phase though, a dominant scrum saw them turn the ball over and then Chick’s strong carry took him over the whitewash for his second of the evening. Belleau’s third conversion gave his side a 21-15 lead.

It got better for Saints just before the break, as once again a spell in the 22 ended with Chick bundling through and completing his hat-trick from close range as the visitors threatened to pull away.

Sarries wouldn’t be kept down though, and Segun’s second try with the clock in the red brought them right back in to proceedings. The ball spat out of a breakdown and fell in to the hands of the winger who was never going to be stopped from 25 metres out, and his dive in to the corner brought his side back in to the game. Johnson’s conversion made it 22-28 as both sides headed down the tunnel for a much needed breather.

The first blow of the second half was landed by Saracens with a brilliant try to get back in the lead. Andy Onyeama- Christie’s linseed earned him an interception for his efforts, and then Jack Bracken was on hand to finish in style. Johnson’s touchline conversion put the hosts one point ahead.

The lead only lasted two minutes though, a deep Saints kick gave them territory and then Craig Wright used his power to crash over and give them a 35-29 advantage with 30 minutes remaining.

In what was quickly becoming a rollercoaster of a match, Jack Bracken scored his second out of nowhere to get his side right back in the game. The ball popped up to him on half way and he used his searing pace which fans may well be seeing for many years to come and raced all the way over the line.

James Ramm had other ideas though and found space to step his way to the line as the visitors scored their sixth of the evening as we entered the final quarter, and stretched their lead to eight points.

Both sides emptied their benches in the final quarter and as a result the game became slightly disjointed, with everyone looking to get minutes under their belt for next week.

Saints then put the result beyond doubt when Ramm gathered on the right wing and strolled over the line with just five minutes to go, and ensured they would be heading back up the M1 with the points.

Sarries kept throwing everything at Northampton but couldn’t find a way through and had to settle for a bonus point under the StoneX floodlights.