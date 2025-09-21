Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 68 - 7 Leicester Tigers

21.09.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women’s v leicester tigers women’s
Saracens women’s v leicester tigers women’s

Saracens Women rounded off their PWR Cup group stage with a resounding win over Leicester Tigers on a sunny StoneX Sunday in North London.

The tries rained in across NW4 with multiple players getting on the scoresheet throughout the 80 minutes, giving Sarries the chance to compete in a home semi-final to defend the silverware in a fortnight's time.

The game started as it meant to go on with a scintillating score. After an initial break sparked from a great midfield turnover by Sydney Gregson, Saracens speed took them up to the line, Tori Sellors was on hand to snipe from close range for the opener.

Deborah Wills was next to cross, the winger continuing her fine form on the scoresheet. The 34 year old showed her speed to whistle past the Leicester defence to score her fourth try in as many games on her return to North London.

Sarries picked up their third score on the 25 minute mark. Some slick interplay between half backs saw Amelia MacDougall create the space for Tori Sellors to race over for a first half brace.

However, Leicester were not going to roll over, and managed to get on the scoreboard before the break. After the visitors did well to work the ball out wide, it was an impressive run from Karolina Kacirkoca that unlocked the defence allowing the winger to score under the sticks.

It would be the home side who would have the final say of the half though, as they responded moments before the break. A strong catch and drive allowed for Bryony Field to cross for another score to add to her cup tally.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first, with a try for the North Londoners. After strong carrying from the pack and a half break from Tori Sellors, Gregson was given the chance to duck and dive for the try line to extend the lead early in the second period.

The dominance continued 10 minutes later as Amelia MacDougall continued to work her magic and find space in behind the Tigers line with a clever grubber. The pressure relented as Tigers carried it over their own line giving Sarries the scrum from five metres out. The platform provided Liz Crake the chance to crash over from the base of the scrum to take the hosts over 40 points.

Louise McMillan was next to cross a few minutes later. The captain continued her good form of scoring at the StoneX as she crashed over from close range.

Ten minutes later, MacDougall once again found space for Jemma Jo Linkins who slalomed her way to the line to score another in the Cup.

Saracens continued to turn up the heat in the final few minutes, with Joia Bennett going over for her first try in Saracens colours as well as Gregson providing the icing on the cake with a final score in the dying seconds to make it 68-7 at the final whistle.

Sarries will now face Exeter Chiefs in a home semi-final in a fortnight's time. Ticket information will be released next week for supporters.

