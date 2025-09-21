MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 68 - 7 Leicester Tigers

Saracens Women rounded off their PWR Cup group stage with a resounding win over Leicester Tigers on a sunny StoneX Sunday in North London.

The tries rained in across NW4 with multiple players getting on the scoresheet throughout the 80 minutes, giving Sarries the chance to compete in a home semi-final to defend the silverware in a fortnight's time.

The game started as it meant to go on with a scintillating score. After an initial break sparked from a great midfield turnover by Sydney Gregson, Saracens speed took them up to the line, Tori Sellors was on hand to snipe from close range for the opener.

Deborah Wills was next to cross, the winger continuing her fine form on the scoresheet. The 34 year old showed her speed to whistle past the Leicester defence to score her fourth try in as many games on her return to North London.

Sarries picked up their third score on the 25 minute mark. Some slick interplay between half backs saw Amelia MacDougall create the space for Tori Sellors to race over for a first half brace.

However, Leicester were not going to roll over, and managed to get on the scoreboard before the break. After the visitors did well to work the ball out wide, it was an impressive run from Karolina Kacirkoca that unlocked the defence allowing the winger to score under the sticks.

It would be the home side who would have the final say of the half though, as they responded moments before the break. A strong catch and drive allowed for Bryony Field to cross for another score to add to her cup tally.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first, with a try for the North Londoners. After strong carrying from the pack and a half break from Tori Sellors, Gregson was given the chance to duck and dive for the try line to extend the lead early in the second period.

The dominance continued 10 minutes later as Amelia MacDougall continued to work her magic and find space in behind the Tigers line with a clever grubber. The pressure relented as Tigers carried it over their own line giving Sarries the scrum from five metres out. The platform provided Liz Crake the chance to crash over from the base of the scrum to take the hosts over 40 points.

Louise McMillan was next to cross a few minutes later. The captain continued her good form of scoring at the StoneX as she crashed over from close range.

Ten minutes later, MacDougall once again found space for Jemma Jo Linkins who slalomed her way to the line to score another in the Cup.

Saracens continued to turn up the heat in the final few minutes, with Joia Bennett going over for her first try in Saracens colours as well as Gregson providing the icing on the cake with a final score in the dying seconds to make it 68-7 at the final whistle.

Sarries will now face Exeter Chiefs in a home semi-final in a fortnight's time. Ticket information will be released next week for supporters.