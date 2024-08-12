Saracens announce long-term extension with Castore

Saracens is delighted to announce Castore as its Official Retail Partner, as well as extending its role as Official Technical Partner.

Both organisations are at the forefront of their respective markets with visions aligned as they aim to succeed together until at least 2030, at a time of huge excitement for Saracens and Castore.

The multi-year extension, which shows the strength of the partnership and relationship between the two organisations, will see exciting changes in the retail operation moving forward.

With five sell-outs during the 2023/24 campaign and over 170,000 fans packing in to home matches across the year, this is a time of significant growth both on and off the pitch at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens were one of Castore’s first ever sports partnerships and their first rugby partner. Castore’s incredible growth has seen them partner with some of the biggest brands in global sport, including Rangers FC, Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1, England Cricket and Andy Murray.

Saracens’ new retail website, which will be managed by Castore, will launch tomorrow, with the launch of our new travel and training range to follow soon after, and in preparation for the brand new home and away kits being released in the next few weeks. The away kit colour scheme and design was chosen by our supporters in a poll last season.

For the 2025/26 season, pupils from the Saracens High School will be designing a limited edition kit in another exciting example of both Saracens and Castore demonstrating their innovative approaches to providing an amazing service for the fans.

The three years which Saracens have proudly worn Castore so far has seen the Men’s team lift a Gallagher Premiership title, and the Women winning a Premier 15s and a Cup title.

Mark Thompson, Saracens CEO, is delighted to announce the extension.

“Our relationship with Castore is constantly evolving and we are always impressed with their commitment to improving year on year with their vast catalogue of partnerships.

The players and fans always have nothing but positive feedback and we are very excited to see the relationship develop over the coming years.

It is very important for us to align with a company that understands our audience and also the wider rugby audience, so we are delighted to extend our partnership with Castore.”

Tom Beahon, Co-Founder of Castore said:

“We are so excited to be renewing and extending our fantastic partnership with this incredible rugby club. We have loved working with them over the last few years and today’s announcement further validates both our strategies to build amazing brands, grow our awareness and provide the ultimate fan experience. We look forward to launching their new retail website ahead of more seasons of success both on and off the field.”