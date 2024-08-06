Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Sharifa Kasolo commits to Saracens Women

06.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Kasoloresigns
4x5

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that back-row Sharifa Kasolo has signed a new deal to stay in North London.

After a breakthrough campaign in 2022/23 that saw her named as Players’ Player of the Season, Kasolo continued to impress in her second season at Saracens, earning her first England training camp call-up in the process.

The dynamic flanker has made 43 appearances in black and red, quickly establishing herself as one of the most dynamic ball carriers and physical tacklers in the league.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Kasolo has committed her future to his side.

“Sharifa has quickly established herself as one of the most destructive backrows in the league. She’s physical, explosive and has a real impact in collisions around the park. She has the potential to have a huge influence on games and I look forward to seeing where her work rate and ability can take her this season.”

Kasolo herself is focusing on how she can continue to develop as a player.

“My biggest focus this year is how can I keep up scaling up as player to ensure I contribute towards Saracens’ successes. I hope my efforts really play a part in facilitating this side to come away with a title at the end of the year.”

