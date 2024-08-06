Sharifa Kasolo commits to Saracens Women

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that back-row Sharifa Kasolo has signed a new deal to stay in North London.

After a breakthrough campaign in 2022/23 that saw her named as Players’ Player of the Season, Kasolo continued to impress in her second season at Saracens, earning her first England training camp call-up in the process.

The dynamic flanker has made 43 appearances in black and red, quickly establishing herself as one of the most dynamic ball carriers and physical tacklers in the league.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Kasolo has committed her future to his side.

“Sharifa has quickly established herself as one of the most destructive backrows in the league. She’s physical, explosive and has a real impact in collisions around the park. She has the potential to have a huge influence on games and I look forward to seeing where her work rate and ability can take her this season.”

Kasolo herself is focusing on how she can continue to develop as a player.

“My biggest focus this year is how can I keep up scaling up as player to ensure I contribute towards Saracens’ successes. I hope my efforts really play a part in facilitating this side to come away with a title at the end of the year.”