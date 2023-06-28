Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Women's Rugby
Caps
Lotte Clapp
Player sponsor: Vivienne Davis
Country
USA
Date of birth
13/01/1995
Position
Wing
SquadSee all
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 0
- Tackles missed 0
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 1,097
- Appearances 0
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 0
Co-captain Clapp is an integral member of the Saracens squad.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT LOTTE
Lotte Clapp started playing when 11-years-old. She played Welwyn Rugby before joining Saracens and making her debut against Lichfield in October 2014.
Clapp made two appearances in 2015 for England U20 against France, before she made her World Women’s Sevens Series debut in Las Vegas in March 2017.
She made ten appearances for England, before switching allegiances to the USA, whom she represented at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
Clapp has captained Saracens to their three Premier 15s titles, scoring a try in the 24-20 final win over Harlequins in 2018.
Clapp made her 150th appearance for the side in January 2024 against Exeter Chiefs and started in the 2024 Allianz Cup final victory over Bristol Bears.
Clapp made two appearances in 2015 for England U20 against France, before she made her World Women’s Sevens Series debut in Las Vegas in March 2017.
She made ten appearances for England, before switching allegiances to the USA, whom she represented at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.
Clapp has captained Saracens to their three Premier 15s titles, scoring a try in the 24-20 final win over Harlequins in 2018.
Clapp made her 150th appearance for the side in January 2024 against Exeter Chiefs and started in the 2024 Allianz Cup final victory over Bristol Bears.
Gallery
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.