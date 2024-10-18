Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 3)

18.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News Template
Eh

Centre Emma Hardy is expecting a physical challenge on Saturday when her side take on Bristol Bears Women.

Both sides finished in the top four last season and will be looking to keep up their impressive starts to the campaign.

Last weekend against Sale, Saracens delivered an impressive away showing, with Hardy delighted with how her side came through the match and the league opener against Trailfinders.

"It's been a really positive start. It's important that we've had the start that we have. It's a pretty young group but we've put together some really good performances. We've learnt loads so far and there’s lots more we can improve still.”

Hardy is a new recruit for Saracens this season and she explained that she was pleased with how she had settled in to playing with a new playing squad.

"I've got a few old teammates here which helps, but I've loved it so far. I've been learning how to play with a lot of new faces for myself though and I've been picking up how to play best alongside a new group. It's been a great start, and I just want to keep moving forward and progressing."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has been able to welcome back a number of players from international duty for this one.

Up front, Akina Gondwe and Bryony Field retain their places after impressive starts to the season, with Welsh international Donna Rose joining them in the front-row.

It's all-change in the second-row, with Scotland's Fi McIntosh and Wales' Georgia Evans returning from WXV duty.

As a result, Joia Bennett shifts to the back-row, where she is joined by co-captain May Campbell and Poppy Cleall.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall reprise their half-back partnership and co-captain Sarah McKenna continues to partner Hardy at centre.

In the back three, Alysha Corrigan is set for her second debut for the club on the left wing, with Sydney Gregson and Jemma-Jo Linkins joining her.

There's plenty of firepower on the bench too, with Carmen Tremelling, the returning Kelsey Clifford and Bryony Cleall providing the front-row cover.

Sophie Tansley and Louise McMillan provide the additional forward cover, with McMillan returning from WXV duty alongside scrum-half Ella Wyrwas, who takes her place on the bench.

She is joined by Beth Blacklock and Isla Alejandro in being poised to make an impact from the bench.

Tomorrow's match will be the first time that Saracens Women have played the Bears at Ashton Gate, as part of a double-header and Hardy explained that whilst she was excited to play at a new ground, she was also relishing the prospect of more eyes being on the league.

"We're trying to focus on ourselves and our performance. It's all about what we can do and how we can put together a good performance. We know it's going to be a tough match but for me, I've never played at Ashton Gate before so I'm really looking forward to it. More people are able to watch the league now too and it's class that this one is on TNT."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears Women:

 1. Akina Gondwe
2. Bryony Field
3. Donna Rose
4. Fiona McIntosh
5. Georgia Evans
6. Joia Bennett
7. May Campbell (Co-captain)
8. Poppy Cleall
9. Leanne Infante
10. Amelia MacDougall
11. Alysha Corrigan
12. Sarah McKenna  (Co-captain)
13. Emma Hardy
14. Sydney Gregson
15. Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:
16. Carmen Tremelling
17. Kelsey Clifford
18. Bryony Cleall
19. Sophie Tansley
20. Louise McMillan
21. Ella Wyrwas
22. Beth Blacklock
23. Isla Alejandro 

News

See all news
News Template

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 3)

Centre Emma Hardy is expecting a physical challenge on Saturday when her side take on Bristol Bears Women. Both sides finished in the top four last season and will be looking to keep up their impressive starts to the campaign. Last weekend against Sale, Saracens delivered an impressive away showing, with Hardy delighted with how […]

18.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Marliemaggie

Rugby World Cup 2025 Group Stage Draw Confirmed

The draw for the Rugby World Cup is now complete. All 16 teams now know who they will be facing at the tournament in August, following last night’s draw which was conducted by Saracens and England legend Maggie Alphonsi. Some mouthwatering pools have been drawn, with some huge match-ups in the group stages. The Red […]

18.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Press Notes | McCall Pre Bristol Bears (A)

“After he has surgery on Monday we’ll know more about his recovery time, but the overwhelming support from across the game has certainly lifted his spirits.” Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Christie’s resilience in the face of another stint on the sidelines. “He’s one of those characters that once the surgery is done, he’ll […]

16.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross