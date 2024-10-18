TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 3)

Centre Emma Hardy is expecting a physical challenge on Saturday when her side take on Bristol Bears Women.

Both sides finished in the top four last season and will be looking to keep up their impressive starts to the campaign.

Last weekend against Sale, Saracens delivered an impressive away showing, with Hardy delighted with how her side came through the match and the league opener against Trailfinders.

"It's been a really positive start. It's important that we've had the start that we have. It's a pretty young group but we've put together some really good performances. We've learnt loads so far and there’s lots more we can improve still.”

Hardy is a new recruit for Saracens this season and she explained that she was pleased with how she had settled in to playing with a new playing squad.

"I've got a few old teammates here which helps, but I've loved it so far. I've been learning how to play with a lot of new faces for myself though and I've been picking up how to play best alongside a new group. It's been a great start, and I just want to keep moving forward and progressing."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has been able to welcome back a number of players from international duty for this one.

Up front, Akina Gondwe and Bryony Field retain their places after impressive starts to the season, with Welsh international Donna Rose joining them in the front-row.

It's all-change in the second-row, with Scotland's Fi McIntosh and Wales' Georgia Evans returning from WXV duty.

As a result, Joia Bennett shifts to the back-row, where she is joined by co-captain May Campbell and Poppy Cleall.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall reprise their half-back partnership and co-captain Sarah McKenna continues to partner Hardy at centre.

In the back three, Alysha Corrigan is set for her second debut for the club on the left wing, with Sydney Gregson and Jemma-Jo Linkins joining her.

There's plenty of firepower on the bench too, with Carmen Tremelling, the returning Kelsey Clifford and Bryony Cleall providing the front-row cover.

Sophie Tansley and Louise McMillan provide the additional forward cover, with McMillan returning from WXV duty alongside scrum-half Ella Wyrwas, who takes her place on the bench.

She is joined by Beth Blacklock and Isla Alejandro in being poised to make an impact from the bench.

Tomorrow's match will be the first time that Saracens Women have played the Bears at Ashton Gate, as part of a double-header and Hardy explained that whilst she was excited to play at a new ground, she was also relishing the prospect of more eyes being on the league.

"We're trying to focus on ourselves and our performance. It's all about what we can do and how we can put together a good performance. We know it's going to be a tough match but for me, I've never played at Ashton Gate before so I'm really looking forward to it. More people are able to watch the league now too and it's class that this one is on TNT."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears Women:

1. Akina Gondwe

2. Bryony Field

3. Donna Rose

4. Fiona McIntosh

5. Georgia Evans

6. Joia Bennett

7. May Campbell (Co-captain)

8. Poppy Cleall

9. Leanne Infante

10. Amelia MacDougall

11. Alysha Corrigan

12. Sarah McKenna (Co-captain)

13. Emma Hardy

14. Sydney Gregson

15. Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16. Carmen Tremelling

17. Kelsey Clifford

18. Bryony Cleall

19. Sophie Tansley

20. Louise McMillan

21. Ella Wyrwas

22. Beth Blacklock

23. Isla Alejandro