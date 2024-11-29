TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (PWR Rd 8)

Back-row Sharifa Kasolo has challenged her side to respond well on Saturday, when they take on Loughborough Lightning at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens Women slipped to a narrow defeat last weekend to Harlequins and Kasolo is eager for her side to regain some of the momentum they had in the opening weeks of the season.

"We were disappointed by the defeat to Quins. Nobody likes losing, especially at home and in the conditions, we left ourselves with too much to do in those final few minutes. We know that it's one that we let get away from us but this weekend is a chance to put things right."

Kasolo's side will be coming up against a Loughborough side this weekend that clicked into gear in their midlands derby with Leicester Tigers and the back-row is readying herself for a challenging fixture on Saturday afternoon.

"Loughborough are an incredibly talented team. Everybody talks about the threats that they have in the backline with the likes of Alev Kelter, but their pack is also incredibly strong and gives them a good foundation to build from. We know this is going to be a really physical contest but also one that should be really entertaining with how both sides like to attack."

Saracens Women have made four changes to the starting XV from last weekend's defeat to Harlequins.

Up front, McKinley Hunt and Kelsey Clifford continue at loosehead and tighthead prop, with May Campbell coming in to start at hooker.

Georgia Evans is partnered by Bryony Cleall in the second-row, in the absence of Rosie Galligan, whilst Gabrielle Senft comes into the starting XV at blindside flanker.

Sharifa Kasolo moves to openside flanker and Marlie Packer to number 8.

The half-backs are unchanged, with Ella Wyrwas linking up with Zoe Harrison.

In the centres, Emma Hardy returns to the side to partner Sydney Gregson, whilst Lotte Sharp and Alysha Corrigan are joined in the back three by Sarah McKenna who shifts into fullback in place of Jemma-Jo Linkins.

Bryony Field, Akina Gondwe and Carmen Tremelling are the front-row cover, with Louise McMillan and Joia Bennett providing the additional impact off the bench up front.

As for the backs replacements, Coreen Grant comes into the side for the first time this season, with Amelia MacDougall and Fancy Bermudez again looking to make an impression off the bench.

Between now and Christmas is a crucial time for all sides in the league, as they jostle for position and look to pick up valuable points in the table. Kasolo insists though, that her side are only focusing on the next game.

"We know that there are some big challenges to come, but that is going to be the same for every team in this league as it's so competitive. We've given ourselves a bit of work to do with how the last two results have gone, but you can't look further ahead than this weekend. We need to take care of business and manage ourselves correctly. If we do that, then we're confident we can put in a good performance."

Saracens Women's Team vs Loughborough Lightning:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Fancy Bermudez