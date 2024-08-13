THE DUEL 2024 - REGISTER YOUR INTEREST

The Duel is back on 24th November 2024, as your Saracens Women take on Harlequins Women in the ultimate London Derby right here at StoneX Stadium.



After last season's record attendance, this year's edition is set to be bigger and better than ever!



More information will be following soon and this match will be included in your Women's Seasonal Membership.



To be the first to hear about ticketing and the amazing day we have in store, register your interest below.