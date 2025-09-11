Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
THE SHOWDOWN 6 HOSPITALITY
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -
Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women - 28th March @ 14:30 KO
Saracens Men vs Northampton Saints Men - 28th March @ 18:00 KO
Saracens Women vs Sale Sharks Women - 28th March @ 14:30 KO
Saracens Men vs Northampton Saints Men - 28th March @ 18:00 KO
EXPLORE PACKAGES BELOW
Tottenham Hotspur stadium offers truly unforgettable match day premium experiences.
Whether you’re looking to relax in an informal lounge setting or enjoy pure match day luxury there’s something for everyone at The Showdown 6.
Please note: Access will be available from 13:00 ahead of the Women’s fixture kick-off, with your inclusive hospitality package commencing at 15:30.
Premium Seats
£130 + VAT PP (CATEGORY 1)
£115 + VAT PP (CATEGORY 2)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exclusive access to Premium Seat concourse on Level 3 of the West Stand
- Assortment of light bite choices
- One half-time drink included per guest (house beer, house wine, soft drinks)
- Comfortable padded match seat on Level 3
Stratus West
£225 + VAT PP
£225 + VAT PP
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exclusive use of the Stratus West lounge
- Bowl food lunch choices
- House beer, house wine, and soft drinks for the duration of the day (cash bar during play)
- Player Q&A session
- Comfortable padded seats on West Level 5 on the half-way line
Premium Restaurant
£315 + VAT PP
£315 + VAT PP
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exclusive access to Premium restaurant in the West Stand
- Welcome canapés served upon arrival
- Plated three course set menu
- Designated table for the duration of the day
- House beer, house wine, and soft drinks until final whistle of the men's game (cash bar during play and post-match)
- Comfortable padded seats on East Level 3 near the half-way line
- Matchday programmes on the tables
Tunnel Club
£510 + VAT PP
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exclusive access to the Tunnel club lounge
- Welcome canapes served upon arrival
- Exquisite three course lunch menu with table service
- House beers, house wines, house spirits, and soft drinks included throughout the day
- Heated match seats directly behind the player dug outs on the half-way line
- Matchday programmes on the table
Sideline Suites
£347 + VAT PP (INFORMAL MENU)
£379 + VAT PP (FORMAL MENU)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Access to a private sideline suite
- Fully inclusive food and drinks package
- A post-match visit from a member of the Saracens squad
- Heated, padded match seats located directly outside your suite
HOSPITALITY ENQUIRIES
