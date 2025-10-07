Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners
The Big Match Bundle is the only way to secure your seat at our biggest fixtures of the year before tickets go on general sale to the public over the next few months. 

The four matches included in the bundle are: Exeter Chiefs, Stade Toulousain, Northampton Saints (SD6) and Harlequins


To purchase this bundle, simply scroll down the page linked below and select the suitable package. 


BUY NOW 



General admission bundle prices:



This offer is only available for Silver and Gold tickets


Fancy upgrading your matchday experience? 


The Big Match Bundle is also available across the following hospitality packages.
Saracens Vs Northants 13th May 2023
The Park - £820 + VAT pp
Putting you at the heart of all the rugby action, with padded halfway line seats in close proximity to a private balcony overlooking the coaches' team and benches. 

The Park is the perfect environment for those looking to experience an atmospheric and relaxed matchday with friends and family. Enjoy a variety of contemporary street food and complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks. 
Enquire now
More info
SAMPLE MENU
HIGHLIGHTS
  • VIP access to The Park and The Park balcony 2.5 hours prior to kick-off 
  • Padded seat located in Block W6/W7 on the halfway line, near the home team coaches box 
  • Unreserved private and shared tables within the lounge 
  • Variety of street food and fan favourites included 
  • Complimentary house beers, wines, and soft drinks until full time (paid bar thereafter) 
  • Complimentary matchday programme and tea & coffee 
  • Pre-match player Q&A and Club Legend visits 
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 15
The Hundred Club - £1,080 + VAT PP
A lounge honouring those that have earned a hundred caps for Saracens, The Hundred Club is our home of legends and can be found in the East Stand of StoneX Stadium.

Enjoy a luxury platinum category padded seat in Block E3 and a two-course buffet-style carvery lunch with complimentary beers and wines, tea, coffee and cakes.
enquire now
More info
SAMPLE MENU
HIGHLIGHTS
  • VIP access to The Hundred Club 2.5 hours prior to kick-off 
  • Padded seat located in Block E3, near the 22m line 
  • Reserved private and shared tables within the lounge 
  • Hearty two-course buffet-style carvery lunch included 
  • Complimentary house beers, wines, and soft drinks included until full time (paid bar thereafter) 
  • Complimentary matchday programme and tea & coffee 
  • Pre-match player Q&A and Club Legend visits 
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 1
The Tulip Club - £1,875 + VAT pp
Recognising our club's incredible heritage and Saracens name, The Tulip Club is one of our first-class hospitality lounges, set on the halfway line of the East Stand. 

The Tulip Club package includes luxury match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony and a two-course premium buffet menu, inclusive drinks package and player and club legend appearances.
enquire now 
More info
SAMPLE MENU 
HIGHLIGHTS
  • VIP access to the Tulip Club and Tulip Club balcony 2.5 hours prior to kick-off 
  • Padded armchair style seat located in Tulip Club enclosure on halfway line 
  • Reserved private and shared tables within the lounge 
  • Welcome bar serving light bite entrées, and premium three-course gourmet buffet included, as well as delicious ice cream cart and half-time mini pies and full-time cheeseboard 
  • Complimentary house beers, house wines, house spirits, and soft drinks included for the duration of the day  
  • Complimentary matchday programme and tea & coffee 
  • Pre-match player Q&A and Club Legend visits 
Saracens V Castres Olympique Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025
Executive Boxes - £2,610 + vat pp
Watch sensational rugby from the exclusivity of your own private box. Boasting one of the best views in the stadium, our 10-seater boxes enable you to host your guests in the privacy of your own space. 

With luxury padded seats directly outside the box, visits from first team players, pre-order matchday menus, a chilled mini bar with draught beers and premium wines served by your dedicated box host, this is the ultimate matchday experience. 
enquire now 
More info
SAMPLE MENU
HIGHLIGHTS
  • VIP access to your own private 10-seater Executive Box 2.5 hours prior to kick-off 
  • Padded seats located directly outside your Box 
  • Three-course buffet-style menu included 
  • Complimentary house beers, house wines, and soft drinks included for the duration of the day (premium wines and spirits available at additional cost) 
  • Complimentary matchday programme and tea & coffee 
  • Guaranteed player visit – meet and greet 
  • Waiter/waitress service for the duration of the day 
Saracens V Castres Olympique Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025
The W Club - £2,610 + vat pp
A world first in rugby, think Long Room at Lord's meets Tunnel Club.

The W Club is our most exclusive lounge at StoneX Stadium, with the opportunity to dine in the player's tunnel and enjoy a fully inclusive beverage package with club legend hosting and appearances. 

This one-of-a kind expereince allows you to access all areas with the chance to watch pre and post-match action, visit the player's changing rooms and enjoy watching world-class rugby from a heated, padded halfway line seat. 

enquire now 
More info
SAMPLE MENU
HIGHLIGHTS
  • VIP exclusive access to the W Club 2.5 hours prior to kick-off  
  • Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team dugout 
  • Experiential four-course fine dining experience with champagne & wine pairings included 
  • Complimentary beers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks included for the duration of the day 
  • Former Saracens club legend hosting with chaperoned access to pitch pre-game during warm up and VIP changing room tour
  • Post-match player visits – meet & greet 

Interested in the Big Match Bundle Hospitality offering? Contact the team via the form below:

