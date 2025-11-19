Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
SARACENS HOSPITALITY

Step into the heart of Saracens Rugby with our premium hospitality packages, where first-class service meets world-class sport.

From gourmet dining to the best seats in the house, enjoy an unforgettable matchday experience surrounded by comfort, exclusivity and unrivalled atmosphere. 
- Prices from £650 -

The W Club

A world first for rugby, The W club is our most exclusive lounge. With the opportunity to dine in the players tunnel whilst watching all the pre and post match action. 

  • Changing room visit
  • Heated, padded halfway seat
  • Fully inclusive drinks package 
- Prices from £450 -

The Tulip Club

Recognising our club's incredible heritage and Saracens name, The Tulip club is one of our first class hospitality lounges, set on the halfway line of the East Stand

  • Luxury padded match seats
  • Two-course premium buffet menu 
  • Player and legend appearances
The hundred club
- Prices from £230 -

The Hundred Club

A lounge honouring those who have earned a hundred caps for Saracens, The Hundred Club is our home of legends and can be found in the East Stand. 

  • Luxury padded seat in Block E3
  • Two course buffet style carvery lunch
  • Complimentary drinks and cakes
- Prices from £189 -

The Park 

Putting you at the heart of all the rugby action, The Park offers padded halfway line seats in close proximity to a private balcony which overlooks the coaches' team and benches

  • Contemporary street food
  • Complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks
  • Padded halfway line seats 
- Prices from £3850 - 

Executive Boxes

Experience sensational rugby from the comfort and exclusivity of your own private box. Showing the finest views in the stadium, our 10-seater boxes offer an elevated matchday experience

  • Visits from first team players
  • Pre-order matchday menus 
  • Complimentary drinks package 
Click below to watch Saracens hospitality at its very best. Presented by our very own Saracens alumni Al Hargreaves:

Testimonial 
The Tulip Club 
"The welcome and service were excellent! The talks from McKinley and Alex were great, and chatting with players afterwards was a real highlight. The food - both the roast and the vegetarian wellington were top notch!"
Testimonial
The Hundred Club
"I've been a 100 club member since it began, and three generations of my family now enjoy its amazing hospitality - it really adds to the joy of a Saracens game day. The friendly team and chance to meet the players make it special for young and old alike."
Testimonial
The Park
"The Park offers guaranteed halfway line seating with excellent views of the players. The complimentary bar service until the end of the match and the generous, well prepared food create a welcoming environment."
Testimonial
The W Club
"A fantastic match and one of the best experiences I’ve ever attended. I’ve been to some great events, but the W Club is on another level for access, service, and atmosphere."

Contact us: 

Call us on +44 203 695 3384 to discuss your hospitality requirements or email hospitality@sarcens.net

