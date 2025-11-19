Our Partners
SARACENS HOSPITALITY
Saracens Hospitality
- Prices from £650 -
The W Club
A world first for rugby, The W club is our most exclusive lounge. With the opportunity to dine in the players tunnel whilst watching all the pre and post match action.
- Changing room visit
- Heated, padded halfway seat
- Fully inclusive drinks package
- Prices from £450 -
The Tulip Club
Recognising our club's incredible heritage and Saracens name, The Tulip club is one of our first class hospitality lounges, set on the halfway line of the East Stand
- Luxury padded match seats
- Two-course premium buffet menu
- Player and legend appearances
- Prices from £230 -
The Hundred Club
A lounge honouring those who have earned a hundred caps for Saracens, The Hundred Club is our home of legends and can be found in the East Stand.
- Luxury padded seat in Block E3
- Two course buffet style carvery lunch
- Complimentary drinks and cakes
- Prices from £189 -
The Park
Putting you at the heart of all the rugby action, The Park offers padded halfway line seats in close proximity to a private balcony which overlooks the coaches' team and benches
- Contemporary street food
- Complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks
- Padded halfway line seats
- Prices from £3850 -
Executive Boxes
Experience sensational rugby from the comfort and exclusivity of your own private box. Showing the finest views in the stadium, our 10-seater boxes offer an elevated matchday experience
- Visits from first team players
- Pre-order matchday menus
- Complimentary drinks package