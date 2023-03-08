Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners
Next Generation RUGBY FESTIVALS

THE ULTIMATE SARACENS MEN'S RUGBY MATCH DAY EXPERIENCE

Bring your team and play on the same pitch as your heroes, and then take a seat in the crowd to watch them live soaking up the atmosphere of a match day.

Please contact community@saracens.net if you would like to come along.

In the lead up to a number of our mens rugby matches this season we are hosting age grade festivals at StoneX Stadium. If you want to score in the same corners as Owen Farrell, or carry over the half way line like Billy Vunipola, then these festivals are the perfect chance to do so and have parents there with early access to the stadium to see these fantastic moments and dreams come true. These festivals give your team the opportunity to play short matches against clubs from across Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent and Middlesex, giving them some fantastic development playing against new teams, and coaches are able to form new relationships and network for possible future fixtures.

All Festivals are played to age grade rules and refereed by our fantastic community coaches. 

Please contact community@saracens.net if you would like to come along.

Next Generation Festival sign up forms

Saracens Festival - Saturday 18 October 2025 Saracens Vs Sale - U11 & U12 Offsite*

 

 


Saracens Festival - Sunday 30 November 2025 Saracens Vs Bath Rugby - U14 & U7 & U8

 

 


Saracens Festival - Weekend Off 25 April 2026 Saracens Vs Leicester Tigers - U9 & U10

 

 


Saracens Festival - Weekend Off 15 May 2026 Saracens Vs Gloucester Rugby - U13

 

 


