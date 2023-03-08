In the lead up to a number of our mens rugby matches this season we are hosting age grade festivals at StoneX Stadium. If you want to score in the same corners as Owen Farrell, or carry over the half way line like Billy Vunipola, then these festivals are the perfect chance to do so and have parents there with early access to the stadium to see these fantastic moments and dreams come true. These festivals give your team the opportunity to play short matches against clubs from across Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent and Middlesex, giving them some fantastic development playing against new teams, and coaches are able to form new relationships and network for possible future fixtures.

All Festivals are played to age grade rules and refereed by our fantastic community coaches.

Please contact community@saracens.net if you would like to come along.