Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
CODE OF CONDUCT
At Saracens we operate in line with the RFU core values: Teamwork, Respect, Enjoyment, Discipline and Sportsmanship.
We are committed to developing a culture that lives and breathes the core values, is free of abuse, discrimination and harm, and where everyone feels safe and able to raise any concerns they have.
We are committed to developing an inclusive culture where it is safe and acceptable for everyone involved in rugby to raise concerns about any unacceptable practice, behaviour, wrong doing or misconduct.
This Code of Conduct and our policies and procedures provide a framework in which all members of the Saracens family can be empowered to create safe, respectful and enjoyable environments.
Everyone who participates in activities at the StoneX Stadium has the right:
• To enjoy safe participation, without fear of abuse or harm
• To always be treated with respect and dignity
• To be treated in line with the RFU Core Values, as well as the expected values of the Saracens club
• Not to be discriminated against based on their age, disability, sex, race,religion or belief, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, marriage and civil partnership, and pregnancy or maternity
• To challenge poor conduct and discrimination, both when witnessed and experienced
• To make a complaint and/or raise a concern, and for it to be taken seriously and acted upon under this Code of Conduct
A specific note on Safeguarding
A reminder to all to report any issue or concern regarding treatment of a minor to the Safeguarding Team immediately. This can be done via the nearest match day official or safeguarding@saracens.net. This would include, but is not limited to reporting:
• an adult that has behaved in a way that has harmed a child, or may have harmed a child;
• an adult that has possibly committed a criminal offence against or related to a child;
• an adult that has behaved towards a child or children in a way that indicates he or she may pose a risk of harm to children; or
• an adult that has behaved or may have behaved in a way that indicates they may not be suitable to work with children
We are under obligation to share certain information with the local authority and RFU within 24 hours, so please note, this requirement goes beyond a Saracens request.
A specific note on Sexual Harassment
A change to harassment law in October 2024 means ‘there is a duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace’. For the avoidance of doubt, sexual harassment does not have be the result of a direct action or intention. It can be ‘felt’ by an indirect situation that an individual is exposed to. This means taking extra care to be intensely respectful in communications and interactions during your time at the StoneX Stadium.
Reporting a Concern
If you would like to report a concern whilst at the StoneX Stadium, please speak to the nearest steward, your Account Manager or contact safeguarding@saracens.net. If you are in immediate danger please speak to the nearest match day steward.
Links:
• Diversity & Inclusion
• Safeguarding
• Ground Regulations
