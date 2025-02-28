Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
2025/26 SARACENS MEN'S RUGBY Seasonal Memberships

YOUR EXCLUSIVE RENEWAL WINDOW IS NOW OPEN!
2025/26 SARACENS MEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL WINDOW OPEN 03.03.25 - 05.05.25


 RENEW
YOUR SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP
TODAY!

2025/26 saracens men's 
seasonal memberships prices

RENEW YOUR NEW MEMBERSHIP HERE
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST IN NEW MEMBERSHIPS HERE

2025/26 saracens Mens seasonal memberships include:

  • ALL MEN’S PREMIERSHIP HOME GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM
  • THE SHOWDOWN 6 AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
  • ALL MEN'S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
  • ALL MEN'S PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM

NEED HELP?

CALL 0203 870 3303 or email supporterservices@saracens.net TO RENEW today

RENEW YOUR NEW MEMBERSHIP HERE
The Showdown 6
Includes access to our 2025-26 season showcase fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plus 50% off unlimited additional tickets.
Pioneers 2
Fully Transferable Memberships
Fully transferable – send to a friend easily (via your smartphone) if you can’t make a game.
Priority Ticket Access
Seasonal Members gain access to an exclusive one-week window to purchase additional tickets to Saracens Men's home games at 25% discount, plus a rolling 10% discount off ticket up to match day.
International Stars
World-class rugby at StoneX Stadium with international superstars across the team.
Exclusive Offers & Discounts
Members gain access to our International ticket ballot, 10% off the club shop, 20% off drinks during a Seasonal Members exclusive "Happy Hour", discounts on StoneX Stadium tours and much, much more!
Benefits
Renewal Information
StoneX Stadium Map
Payment Options
  • All 2025/26 Saracens Men’s home games at StoneX Stadium
  • European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium
  • Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium plus the opportunity to purchase two complimentary guest vouchers for selected games*
  • Members priority booking week for additional Saracens Men's home tickets with 25% discount, plus a rolling 10% discount up to match day
  • The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plus 50% off unlimited additional tickets*
  • International ticket Ballot Access
  • Discount on a Stadium Tours - including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium
  • Invites to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches
  • Monthly Club E-Newsletter
  • Seasonal Members WhatsApp broadcast channel with exclusive content
  • Monthly prize draws and competitions
  • Offers from our partners SiS & Castore
  • A physical membership pack
  • Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend or family member if you can’t make a game

*Terms and conditions apply. 

HOW TO RENEW

LOGIN HERE to your ticket account.

Review your reserved membership(s) and parking reservations, click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.

SEAT MOVES

All members can move their seats for next season including into the 1876 Stand. To request a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.

ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIPS 

To purchase additional memberships, please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to help.

 

SEE STONEX STADIUM IN 3d
When paying for your 2025/26 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, you have two options:

1) Pay by credit or debit card, and pay for your Seasonal Membership in full up front.

2) Direct Debit – pay in up to 11 monthly instalments. The earlier you opt-in, the longer term you will benefit from. Please note, existing Direct Debit customers will have until 08.04.2025 to opt-out of auto renewal.
Experience Match days in style

2025/26 saracens mens SEASONAL Hospitality Memberships

With a range of hospitality packages on offer there's something to suit all supporters whether you're looking to entertain clients or mark a special occasion with family and friends.

CALL US ON +44 203 695 3384 TO DISCUSS YOUR HOSPITALITY REQUIREMENTS or EMAIL hospitality@saracens.net

Gallery

SEASONAL HOSPITALITY PACKAGES

Saracens Vs Northants 13th May 2023
The Park
Putting you at the heart of all the rugby action, with padded halfway line seats in close proximity to a private balcony overlooking the coaches' team and benches. 

The Park is the perfect environment for those looking to experience an atmospheric and relaxed matchday with friends and family. Enjoy a variety of contemporary street food and complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks. 
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Luxury padded seats situated on the halfway line in close proximity to home team coach's box
  • Exclusive access to The Park Balcony
  • A variety of contemporary street food and fan favourites
  • Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until full time
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 15
The Hundred Club
A lounge honouring those that have earned a hundred caps for Saracens, The Hundred Club is our home of legends and can be found in the East Stand of StoneX Stadium.

Enjoy a luxury platinum category padded seat in Block E3 and a two-course buffet-style carvery lunch with complimentary beers and wines, tea, coffee and cakes.
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Luxury Platinum category padded seat in Block E3 directly outside the lounge
  • Two-course buffet-style carvery lunch
  • Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until the final whistle
  • Complimentary tea, coffee and cakes
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 1
The Tulip Club
Recognising our club's incredible heritage and Saracens name, The Tulip Club is one of our first-class hospitality lounges, set on the halfway line of the East Stand. 

The Tulip Club package includes luxury match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony and a three-course premium buffet menu, inclusive drinks package and player and club legend appearances.
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • A prestigious package hosted by a Saracens legend
  • Pre-match analysis with Saracens players
  • Halfway line luxury armchair-style match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony Sparkling wine reception
  • Three-course premium buffet menu
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 169
Executive Boxes
Watch sensational rugby from the exclusivity of your own private box. Boasting one of the best views in the stadium, our 10-seater boxes enable you to host your guests in the privacy of your own space. 

With luxury padded seats directly outside the box, visits from first team players, pre-order matchday menus, a chilled mini bar with draught beers and premium wines served by your dedicated box host, this is the ultimate matchday experience. 
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Post-match player visit/meet and greet
  • Exclusive Level 2 10-seater Box with luxury padded seats directly outside
  • VIP access to your Box 2.5 hours before kick-off
  • Matchday menus to pre-order
Jcm 27 6 24 Sarries Hospo 37
The W Club
A world first in rugby, think Long Room at Lord's meets Tunnel Club.

The W Club is our most exclusive lounge at StoneX Stadium, with the opportunity to dine in the player's tunnel and enjoy a fully inclusive beverage package with club legend hosting and appearances . 

This one-of-a kind expereince allows you to access all areas with the chance to watch pre and post-match action, visit the player's changing rooms and enjoy watching world-class rugby from a heated, padded halfway line seat. 

More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Dine in the player’s tunnel and enjoy extraordinary access to the first team
  • Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team
  • Experiential dining experience and fully inclusive beverage package
  • Club Legend hosting and appearances
  • Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game and during warm up
  • Observe Coach post match interview and man of the match presentation
The Fez Club
The Fez Club provides fans with a relaxed match-day experience. The lounge-style package is designed to offer an authentic rugby experience with plenty of premium touches.
More info
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Platinum category padded seat in Block E7 directly outside the lounge
  • VIP access to Fez Club 2.5 hours before kick-off
  • Variety of light bites and bowl food lunch choices
  • Three drinks vouchers included per game (redeemable on house beers, wines and soft drinks)

MEMBERSHIP FAQs

Which matches are included in the 2025/26 Seasonal Memberships?
When will the membership start?

Your membership begins as soon as you have renewed/purchased your membership and will allow access to home games from the first of the regular Men's season (as outlined above) typically starting in September 2024.

As a current Seasonal Member can I move my seat/stand?

All members have the opportunity to move your seats for next season.

To explore a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.

Do I have to pay in one go or can I finance the Seasonal Membership?

When paying for your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, you have two options;

1) Pay total upfront on renewal.

2) Pay via Direct Debit.
We are offering a 4-month Direct Debit plan, with all payments to be completed by end of June.

If purchasing before 13/03/24, 4 payments can be made, if purchasing before 13/04/24, 3 payments can be made, or if purchasing before 13/05/24, 2 payments can be made.

We will cease to offer a Direct Debit payment method on 13/05/24.

3)  V12 Finance – pay in up to 10 monthly instalments with V12 Finance.  The number of payments will be reduced as we approach the season.  A fee is payable to V12 for this service – full details are available within the purchase process.

Do you offer any discounted memberships?

We offer discounted Seasonal Memberships to people over 65, under 24 and under 16. They must be this age on 1st September in the year in which the season commences. Seasonal Members will be required to provide evidence of the date of birth.

Do I need to carry ID if I purchase a discounted ticket?

Any supporters purchasing age-related discounted tickets are advised to bring a form of identification with them to the match. Misuse of a discounted Seasonal Membership may result in the holder being refused entry to or ejected from the ground in respect of a particular match and/or the cancellation and withdrawal of their Seasonal Membership.

Are Women's games included in the Men's Seasonal Memberships?

Saracens Women’s home games are not included in the membership but Men’s members in the same season may purchase a Women’s membership at a discounted rate.  If you have already renewed or purchased a Men’s members for the 2024-25 season and would like to purchase a Women’s membership, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.

I am trying to buy my Seasonal Membership but my payment is being declined/blocked. What should I do?

Ticketmaster use 3DSecure for online payments for added protection. Please ensure that the phone number and address on the booking match those registered on your card.

Please also ensure that you include a 0 at the start of your phone number. If you continue experiencing issues, please email our Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who will be happy to help.

How will I know if my purchase has been successful?

A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.

If I can’t make the game can I transfer my ticket to someone else?

All Men’s Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily forward your ticket to a friend to use.  For information on how to do this, please click HERE.

 

When do I find out about priority tickets for The Showdown 5?

Ticket information will be communicated to members via email in due course.

I would like to buy Seasonal Memberships for my children. Is there any restriction as to where they may sit?

StoneX Stadium is a family-friendly venue and, as such, children can hold a Seasonal Membership in any category of the stadium. Please note, U16s must be accompanied by an adult at all games.

Will I receive a new Seasonal Membership card for the 2024/25 Season?

All Seasonal Members will be provided with a digital Seasonal Membership card that they can download to their phone / digital device free of charge.

Members can also opt to have a physical membership card for £10 that they will receive before the first game of the regular season.

What accessibility options are available?

StoneX Stadium is a fully accessible stadium catering for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled supporters. For more information please click here or contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.

What happens if I lose my Seasonal Member card during the season?

Please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303  to arrange a replacement card.  There will be a £10 administration fee per ticket.  Alternatively, we can reissue your digital season card free of charge.

I want to tell the Club about my experience, how do I do that?

Your feedback is extremely important and allows us to keep improving the experience at StoneX Stadium. As a Seasonal Member you will receive a ”post-match survey” via email after every home game where you can feedback on your experience.

Can Seasonal Members upgrade their tickets on a match-by-match basis?

Seasonal members may upgrade their seat category for any game (subject to availability) – to arrange this, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.

I have an discounted ticket but want to change the age category – how do I upgrade my ticket?

Please come to the Ticket Office at Gate B on match day from 2.5 hours before kick off where we can process this for you. The amount to pay will be the difference between the season ticket price and the full match day price for the game.

