Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
JOIN THE FAMILY
2025/26 SARACENS MEN'S RUGBY Seasonal Memberships
2025/26 SARACENS MEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL WINDOW OPEN 03.03.25 - 05.05.25
YOUR SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP
TODAY!
2025/26 saracens men's
seasonal memberships prices
2025/26 saracens Mens seasonal memberships include:
- ALL MEN’S PREMIERSHIP HOME GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM
- THE SHOWDOWN 6 AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM
- ALL MEN'S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
- ALL MEN'S PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP POOL MATCHES AT STONEX STADIUM
NEED HELP?
CALL 0203 870 3303 or email supporterservices@saracens.net TO RENEW today
The Showdown 6
Fully Transferable Memberships
Priority Ticket Access
International Stars
- All 2025/26 Saracens Men’s home games at StoneX Stadium
- European Champions Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium
- Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches at StoneX Stadium plus the opportunity to purchase two complimentary guest vouchers for selected games*
- Members priority booking week for additional Saracens Men's home tickets with 25% discount, plus a rolling 10% discount up to match day
- The Showdown 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plus 50% off unlimited additional tickets*
- International ticket Ballot Access
- Discount on a Stadium Tours - including the Priory Collection at StoneX Stadium
- Invites to exclusive events featuring club executives, players and coaches
- Monthly Club E-Newsletter
- Seasonal Members WhatsApp broadcast channel with exclusive content
- Monthly prize draws and competitions
- Offers from our partners SiS & Castore
- A physical membership pack
- Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend or family member if you can’t make a game
*Terms and conditions apply.
HOW TO RENEW
LOGIN HERE to your ticket account.
Review your reserved membership(s) and parking reservations, click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.
SEAT MOVES
All members can move their seats for next season including into the 1876 Stand. To request a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.
ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIPS
To purchase additional memberships, please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to help.
1) Pay by credit or debit card, and pay for your Seasonal Membership in full up front.
2) Direct Debit – pay in up to 11 monthly instalments. The earlier you opt-in, the longer term you will benefit from. Please note, existing Direct Debit customers will have until 08.04.2025 to opt-out of auto renewal.
Experience Match days in style
2025/26 saracens mens SEASONAL Hospitality Memberships
With a range of hospitality packages on offer there's something to suit all supporters whether you're looking to entertain clients or mark a special occasion with family and friends.
CALL US ON +44 203 695 3384 TO DISCUSS YOUR HOSPITALITY REQUIREMENTS or EMAIL hospitality@saracens.net
Gallery
SEASONAL HOSPITALITY PACKAGES
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST
More info
- Luxury padded seats situated on the halfway line in close proximity to home team coach's box
- Exclusive access to The Park Balcony
- A variety of contemporary street food and fan favourites
- Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until full time
More info
- Luxury Platinum category padded seat in Block E3 directly outside the lounge
- Two-course buffet-style carvery lunch
- Complimentary beers, wines and soft drinks until the final whistle
- Complimentary tea, coffee and cakes
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST
More info
- A prestigious package hosted by a Saracens legend
- Pre-match analysis with Saracens players
- Halfway line luxury armchair-style match seats, exclusive access to the famous Tulip Club balcony Sparkling wine reception
- Three-course premium buffet menu
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST
More info
- Post-match player visit/meet and greet
- Exclusive Level 2 10-seater Box with luxury padded seats directly outside
- VIP access to your Box 2.5 hours before kick-off
- Matchday menus to pre-order
More info
- Dine in the player’s tunnel and enjoy extraordinary access to the first team
- Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team
- Experiential dining experience and fully inclusive beverage package
- Club Legend hosting and appearances
- Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game and during warm up
- Observe Coach post match interview and man of the match presentation
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST
More info
- Platinum category padded seat in Block E7 directly outside the lounge
- VIP access to Fez Club 2.5 hours before kick-off
- Variety of light bites and bowl food lunch choices
- Three drinks vouchers included per game (redeemable on house beers, wines and soft drinks)
MEMBERSHIP FAQs
Your membership begins as soon as you have renewed/purchased your membership and will allow access to home games from the first of the regular Men's season (as outlined above) typically starting in September 2024.
All members have the opportunity to move your seats for next season.
To explore a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.
When paying for your 2024/25 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, you have two options;
1) Pay total upfront on renewal.
2) Pay via Direct Debit.
We are offering a 4-month Direct Debit plan, with all payments to be completed by end of June.
If purchasing before 13/03/24, 4 payments can be made, if purchasing before 13/04/24, 3 payments can be made, or if purchasing before 13/05/24, 2 payments can be made.
We will cease to offer a Direct Debit payment method on 13/05/24.
3) V12 Finance – pay in up to 10 monthly instalments with V12 Finance. The number of payments will be reduced as we approach the season. A fee is payable to V12 for this service – full details are available within the purchase process.
We offer discounted Seasonal Memberships to people over 65, under 24 and under 16. They must be this age on 1st September in the year in which the season commences. Seasonal Members will be required to provide evidence of the date of birth.
Any supporters purchasing age-related discounted tickets are advised to bring a form of identification with them to the match. Misuse of a discounted Seasonal Membership may result in the holder being refused entry to or ejected from the ground in respect of a particular match and/or the cancellation and withdrawal of their Seasonal Membership.
Saracens Women’s home games are not included in the membership but Men’s members in the same season may purchase a Women’s membership at a discounted rate. If you have already renewed or purchased a Men’s members for the 2024-25 season and would like to purchase a Women’s membership, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.
Ticketmaster use 3DSecure for online payments for added protection. Please ensure that the phone number and address on the booking match those registered on your card.
Please also ensure that you include a 0 at the start of your phone number. If you continue experiencing issues, please email our Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who will be happy to help.
A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.
All Men’s Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily forward your ticket to a friend to use. For information on how to do this, please click HERE.
Ticket information will be communicated to members via email in due course.
StoneX Stadium is a family-friendly venue and, as such, children can hold a Seasonal Membership in any category of the stadium. Please note, U16s must be accompanied by an adult at all games.
All Seasonal Members will be provided with a digital Seasonal Membership card that they can download to their phone / digital device free of charge.
Members can also opt to have a physical membership card for £10 that they will receive before the first game of the regular season.
StoneX Stadium is a fully accessible stadium catering for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled supporters. For more information please click here or contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.
Please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303 to arrange a replacement card. There will be a £10 administration fee per ticket. Alternatively, we can reissue your digital season card free of charge.
Your feedback is extremely important and allows us to keep improving the experience at StoneX Stadium. As a Seasonal Member you will receive a ”post-match survey” via email after every home game where you can feedback on your experience.
Seasonal members may upgrade their seat category for any game (subject to availability) – to arrange this, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.
Please come to the Ticket Office at Gate B on match day from 2.5 hours before kick off where we can process this for you. The amount to pay will be the difference between the season ticket price and the full match day price for the game.