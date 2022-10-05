Saracens is an equal opportunities employer. We welcome applications from all backgrounds and do not discriminate on grounds of race, religion or belief, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, citizenship, sexual orientation or gender identity. We promote an inclusive and diverse workplace where we value and respect every colleague.

Jobs at Saracens
CURRENT OPPORTUNITIES
Due to the ongoing success of the Saracens Foundation, we are seeking additional casual coaches to add to our delivery capacity and continue a high level of coaching on programmes across North London, Hertfordshire and Essex. This is a casual position which will have varied hours as required by the projects. The Saracens Foundation is a registered charity which exists to enhance the lives of children and young people through the power of sport. It achieves this through the delivery of high quality and innovative programmes that promote the benefits of sport, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. Saracens Foundation delivers its work in partnership with key local statutory agencies including schools, colleges and FE establishments, county sports partnerships, local councils, youth offending teams and the local community.
RESPONSIBILITIES/REQUIREMENTS
You will be expected to coach a variety of inclusive tag, touch and contact rugby activities and deliver cross curricular sessions in a secondary and primary school setting. In addition to coaching, a key aspect of the role involves various admin tasks when necessary. Working across secondary schools, a proven ability to build relationships in these environments is essential.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- To deliver inclusive rugby sessions that includes delivering tag, touch or contact to boys and girls in schools, either curriculum or after-school.
- Plan, organise, deliver and review all sessions.
- Complete all aspects of monitoring and evaluation of all delivered sessions.
- Use the Saracens Way to engage and increase participation in under-represented groups.
- To have regular meetings/catch-ups with lead project officer.
ESSENTIAL
- UKCC Level 2 Coaching Qualification in Rugby Union.
- Experience of working with a range of children aged 6-18.
- Current Driving Licence and have access to a suitable vehicle.
- Hold or willing to apply for a current Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Certificate.
- A passion for sport and an understanding of wider issues related to sport, health and education.
- Good organisation and time management skills.
- Excellent communication, motivation and ability to inspire others.
- Willingness to work flexible hours, if necessary.
DESIRABLE
- Attended 3 or more RFU CPD workshops
- Valid first aid qualification.
- Good understanding of barriers to participation in the local area.
Rate of pay: Applications: £25 per hour dependent on experience. Applicants should send a current CV and covering letter to milesthompson@saracens.net
This is ongoing recruitment campaign.
Saracens Foundation are seeking to employ a Project Officer to join the team. The Foundation has for the last 20 years worked tirelessly to support the local communities across the Hertfordshire and North London areas by changing lives through the power of sport. The charity runs over 30 programmes which service the needs of individuals from the age range of primary school all the way through to the over 50’s, to pan-disability groups as well as those in the criminal justice system.
You will be delivering on our Sarries RFC, Project Rugby and Junior Disability Hub Projects within the disability area whilst also supporting the wider Saracens Foundation projects. Sarrie's RFC is our disability rugby session dedicated to young people with disabilities using rugby as a catalyst for change. Beyond improving rugby skills and physical abilities, our project encourages improvement of social skills, behaviour development and quality of life. Project Rugby (Disability) is a project which specifically aims to increase participation in rugby from underrepresented groups. Funded by Premiership Rugby, the project is engrained in the community working heavily with local grassroots clubs, local schools, and community groups to ensure a sustainable rugby offer to all can be accessed. This project will specifically target those with SEND in Hertfordshire, North London, and Essex to bring them into the rugby community.
You will take a strategic approach to project development, co-ordination, and delivery, ensuring that the projects meet objectives and deliver impacts on children and young people with SEND in the community.
You will be ‘hands-on’, developing, leading, and delivering against the operational and Foundation targets set out within the Foundation strategy. You will manage a project to create and deliver industry leading charitable activities whilst ensuring our projects remain sustainable. You will work closely with the other Project Officers to ensure that the Foundations projects are being coordinated in a way that generates cross-project working and reduces the risk of projects operating in silos. This will include working with the Foundations Videographer to create content that promotes the daily impact the Foundation has on its community.
This a 1-year fixed term position, with a view of being extended upon successfully refunding the project. The role will be based at StoneX Stadium with a hybrid/flexible working pattern which will allow for the best outcomes for our charity.
Saracens is an inclusive, people first organisation. A core part of achieving our mission is that our workforce is diverse and reflective of the community that we serve. There will be no discrimination in our recruitment and selection processes, nor when considering pay and benefits. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply for the position and join us on our mission to enrich lives through sport and entertainment. (You can read more about diversity and inclusion here).
If you are a proactive, innovative, and results-driven individual with a passion for social impact, we would love to hear from you.
DETAILS
- JOB TITLE: Project Officer
- LOCATION: StoneX Stadium, Greenlands Lane, Hendon, London, NW4 1RL
- CONTRACT TYPE: Full Time - Fixed Term Contract
- REPORTING TO: Development Manager
- SALARY: £25,000 – £28,000 (subject to experience)
- KEY STAKEHOLDERS: All internal departments, external stakeholders including participants and funders
WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING
- Lead in the development of creative ideas to improve projects, engage beneficiaries, and provide the greatest impact on children and young people with disabilities through rugby.
- Project Officers support and lead in the design, delivery of projects, including budgeting and administration.
- Ensures that work produced meets all objectives set, is done by the agreed time to the highest standard and achieves the best possible outcome for the Foundation.
- Coordinate and manage casual staff and volunteers to ensure high quality and safe delivery that exceeds expectations.
- Work closely with local stakeholders such as schools, grassroots organisations, funders, and sponsors to support the delivery and development of projects.
- Create regular unique and meaningful experiences to positively impact beneficiaries, such as match day experiences, rugby tours and excursions, festivals, and fixtures.
- Support the direct disability team as well as the wider foundation with delivery of projects throughout the season.
YOU SHOULD APPLY IF
Skills
- Hold a rugby coaching qualification; England Rugby Coaching Award (ERCA) or Level 2 Coaching Award from RFU (or equivalent qualification from relevant Governing Body)
- Ability to deliver high quality and inspiring rugby and multi-sports sessions across different SEND groups.
- Experience in managing a team of rugby coaches, coaching assistants, or volunteers.
- Experience in creating and delivering session plans, project plans and presentations for disability rugby projects.
- Experience of setting, managing, monitoring, and achieving ambitious targets.
- You are a creative problem solver who can use initiative to identify and implement improvements to projects.
- Experience managing budgets from diverse income sources (e.g. grant income, corporate funders and paid for services)
- A ‘people person’ with excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build strong internal and external relationships.
- Good communicator and facilitator with excellent presentation skills including ICT capability.
- A passion and empathy for helping children and young people with disabilities.
- A resilient decision maker, able to stay calm and collected under pressure.
- Able to multitask and manage workload effectively.
Experience
- A thorough knowledge and experience in rugby and coaching rugby to inspire participants.
- Experience of delivering sports sessions to children and young people.
- An understanding of barriers to participation for people with disabilities in sport and how to overcome them.
- Experience of working in the Third Sector. (Desirable but not essential.)
- You have excellent written and verbal communication skills (attention to detail is essential).
- Experience of working in or closely with special educational needs or disability schools (desirable but not essential).
- Report writing and presentation experience.
Personal Characteristics
- Have a passion for creating change for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
- Have passion and experience in rugby and the values that the game holds.
- A hardworking individual who goes beyond the status quo, thinking outside the box to create meaningful experiences and improve the lives of others.
- You have a relentless focus and are a great team player who has a good sense of humour.
- You thrive in and promote a culture of hard work, discipline, honesty, and humility to deliver results.
- You manage projects, activities, and resources effectively.
- An ambassador for sport for change.
- You instil continuous improvement mind-set and champion best practices.
BENEFITS
Compensation
- The Foundation try to conduct an annual salary review. However, proactive pay increases may be implemented to reflect growing responsibilities.
Holiday
- Up to 25 days’ holiday a year, plus bank holidays
Health & Wellbeing
- Paid sick leave for both physical & mental health.
Working From Home
- We all work from the office on Mondays and Thursdays. This keeps team collaboration and engagement high.
- If you are normally office-based, you can still work from home occasionally - as long as you have a good internet connection and a private, quiet space which allows you to do your best work.
Sports & Entertainment
- After work events including football and tag rugby.
- Ballot tickets for Saracens Home Games.
- Ballot tickets for International Rugby Games.
- Opportunities for discounted tickets to Saracens games and events for you and your family.
- Potential discounts with some partner organisations.
Family
- Enhanced paid maternity, paternity, adoption or shared parental leave, if you’ve been with us for at least 26 weeks.
- Life Assurance with Zurich.
Commuting
- We’re a member of the cycle-to-work scheme. Please speak to HR for more information.
HOW TO APPLY
To apply for this role, please submit a CV and cover letter of how your experiences match the job role.
Please send applications to recruitment@saracens.net by the closing date of Friday 13th September 2024 by 5pm. Interviews will be conducted from Monday 23rd September 2024. If you have not been contacted within 7 days of the application deadline, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful on this occasion.
Saracens Foundation positively welcomes and seeks to ensure we achieve diversity in our workforce and that all job applicants and employees receive equal and fair treatment. We encourage applications from all candidates regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or nationality.
Disclaimer: due to the high volume of applications we receive, we reserve the right to close a vacancy earlier than the advertised date. This is to ensure our teams can manage application levels while maintaining a positive candidate experience. Once a vacancy has closed, we are unable to consider further applications, so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Saracens is an organisation best understood through our values; discipline, honesty, work rate and humility.
You likely know us for our teams. The Men have won 6 Gallagher Premiership’s since 2011 and 3 European Champions Cups. Our Women’s team are the most successful in the sport. You might not be aware of the rest. StoneX Stadium serves both as both a great matchday experience but as a multi-purpose community hub. We were the first sports team in the world to open a high school. Our Saracens Foundation works to enhance our broader community. All areas are driven by a people-first mentality.
The Saracens brand and culture is synonymous with high-performance. We aim to challenge the status quo at every opportunity because we want to do better and be better for our brand, our sport, our community, our people.
Saracens are looking for a new Head of People. In this role, you will develop and implement strategies that touch all aspects of the employee lifecycle to drive performance, development, engagement, and retention. You will coach employees at all levels, building trust and rapport to enable our teams to achieve our strategic objectives. At a Head of level, you will be expected to be a subject matter expert and play a major role in problem solving, driving multiple projects simultaneously. An employee relations specialist, with strong emotional intelligence, will do well in this role.
- JOB TITLE: Head of People
- LOCATION: StoneX Stadium, Greenlands Lane, Hendon, London, NW4 1RL and Old Albanians RFC Woolham Playing Fields, 160 Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 6BB
- CONTRACT TYPE: Permanent (hybrid working - 3 days office, 2 days WFH)
- SALARY: Competitive and based on experience
- REPORTING TO: Senior Leadership
Areas of ownership
- Employee Relations (50%+)
- Talent Management
- Learning & Development
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
- Recruitment
- Safeguarding
- Internal Communications
The successful candidate will meet the following criteria:
- CIPD level 7, or equivalent, qualification
- Strong proven experience working in a HR Management position
- Excellent communication skills
- High emotional intelligence
- Experience/knowledge of Safeguarding
- Strong up to date knowledge of employment law
What good looks like
Develop outstanding strategies that truly set Saracens apart from its competitors and drives performance and capability in line with our growth strategy, including:
- Own HR processes and capabilities, including employee relations, talent management, recruitment and performance management
- Coach and guide the Executive Team and one direct report to make manage people risk
- Provide guidance to the organisation on structure, performance, learning and development and recruitment frameworks
- Coach leaders through grievance, disciplinary, absence management and development/ performance matters, ensuring positive, constructive and engaging relationships are maintained between employee and employer
- Analyse and update policies and procedures as required according to applicable legislation, guidance and/or practical needs. Implement a programme for identifying changes required and for managing the process of applying and communicating changes
- Support the HR audit process and proactively address potential compliance risks through an ongoing program of corrective action and implementation.
- Assist with devising and maintaining an excellent accessible toolkit of procedures, policies and relevant documentation for all staff and managers, ensuring compliance and strong organisational governance
- Attend SLT meetings as required to discuss strategy, policy and/or business compliance
- Lead on HR and club-related projects to drive the club forward in achieving tangible outcomes
- Develop ongoing relationships with key stakeholders (RFU, PRL, Partners, Experts, Internal Team Leaders)
- Lead safeguarding delivery across the club with input from Designated Safeguarding Leads
- Be chief architect, but not sole custodian, of internal communications
- Continually strive for best practice, creative and innovative ways of engaging employees across our business to create a high-performance culture where people feel empowered to challenge the status quo.
Leadership Behaviours
- Defines ambitious goals and establishes priorities with clear responsibilities to ensure results
- Manages projects, activities, and resources effectively and assumes personal ownership and accountability for results
- Ability to react quickly to complex situations and apply problems solving skills, working with employees, executives and outside organisations in a professional manner
- Smart, non-political with a highly developed sense of ethics, energy, creativity and ambition
- A true team player with the drive, passion, enthusiasm to proactively reach out to other functions, build consensus and navigate delivery of a people first organisation
- A relentless focus on talent and obsession with delivering exceptional support to employees, managers and leaders
- Ability to thrive in and promote a culture of hard work, discipline, honesty and humility to deliver strategy and results
- Benchmarks competitors and other industries to identify and apply best practice
- A passion for diversity and ability to be credible across diverse cultures
HOW TO APPLY
Please submit a CV and Cover letter to bridget.whelan@saracens.net by Friday 4th October 2024 by 5pm. We look forward to hearing from you.
We anticipate interviews will be conducted from Monday 21st October 2024. If you have not been contacted within 7 days of the application deadline, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful on this occasion.
Saracens Group positively welcomes and seeks to ensure we achieve diversity in our workforce and that all job applicants and employees receive equal and fair treatment. We encourage applications from all candidates regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or nationality.
Disclaimer: due to the high volume of applications we receive, we reserve the right to close a vacancy earlier than the advertised date. This is to ensure our teams can manage application levels while maintaining a positive candidate experience. Once a vacancy has closed, we are unable to consider further applications, so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Saracens Foundation deliver a range of projects in the areas of North London and Hertfordshire. We are seeking to engage with casual dance and or gymnastics coaches to work on our Foundation Dance programme within our schools communities. We are looking for enthusiastic coaches who bring the energy to every session for all age ranges.
The post holder will be ‘hands-on’ developing, leading, and delivering dance and gymnastics sessions for the children in the schools we work in predominantly based in North London and Hertfordshire. The sessions will take place across the week from Monday to Friday. You will work alongside our full time dance team to ensure that dance sessions are being that are delivered provide an excellent service to our key stakeholders.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Deliver regular dance/gymnastics sessions to children from a range of ages.
- Coaches will plan & prepare dance/gymnastics sessions and provide positive playing experiences for all participants.
- Ensures that dance/gymnastics sessions are delivered to the highest standard.
- Build and maintain positive working relationships with key stakeholders, including, but not limited to, key partner clubs.
- Coordinate with Foundation Dance team to ensure high quality and safe delivery that exceeds expectations.
ESSENTIALS FOR THE ROLE INCLUDE:
Level 2 Dance qualification.
Due to the nature of the role, the successful candidate will be required to obtain a Disclosure and Barring Service Certificate (DBS) through the Foundation.
Current driving licence and access to a suitable vehicle.
Good organisation and time management skills.
A passion for Dance/Gymnastics and understanding of the work undertaken by the Foundation in this area.
You will be expected to bring the energy/motivation and be an inspiration to your audience.
Willingness to be flexible, if required.
Rate of pay £25 per hour
The location of the delivery will be based at our network of schools in the North London and Hertfordshire areas.
HOW TO APPLY
Candidate should send in a short covering letter and a current CV via the form below
Disclaimer: due to the high volume of applications we receive, we reserve the right to close a vacancy earlier than the advertised date. This is to ensure our team can manage application levels while maintaining a positive candidate experience. Once a vacancy has closed, we are unable to consider further applications, so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Our renowned Saracens Pioneer Volunteer programme was established in the Olympic year of 2012. Saracens Pioneers are the life blood (DNA) of Saracens along with the staff and players. Match days are delivered with the support, participation, and time given by our volunteers, known as ‘The Pioneers’. The Pioneers make each and every home match day a unique and fabulous experience for all our visitors to StoneX Stadium.
We maintain a pool of up to 170 Pioneers with typically 90 to 100 volunteering on match day. Recruitment cycles are annual and start in summer. The programme sets high expectations and has done so since inception in 2012, becoming the envy of many sporting organisations nationally and globally. The programme delivers an enhanced customer service to Spectators whilst upholding our Saracens core values. Pioneers are part of the Saracens family, are highly valued throughout the club, partners, sponsors and fanbase.
Our Pioneers are a diverse group of people of all ages and backgrounds. Some of our Pioneers travel from further afield, to support Saracens, besides those who live locally in and around North London.
Saracens Pioneers are a team of match day volunteers who represent the smiling faces of Saracens Rugby Club. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering with an elite sporting organisation at its spectator events at StoneX Stadium. The programme will give volunteers practical insight into match day operations, crowd dynamics, as well as achieving a qualification in Spectator Safety.
Our programme currently consists of 16 home matches for Saracens Mens rugby matches that Pioneers can support throughout the season. Whilst we would love for our volunteers to support on all 16 matches, we know that this is not always possible. We do however hope that we cab get about +/- of 8 games throughout the season for Pioneers to support on.
The Pioneer Programme is inclusive and open to all. Primarily we are looking for individuals who are:
- Reliable, friendly, engaging and professional
- Over the age of 18
- Able to display good interpersonal, communication and excellent customer service skills
- Relentlessly positive, responsible, adaptable and energised at all times
- Enjoy working professionally in a team environment
- Supportive and sensitive to the needs of visitors, supporters, Pioneer colleagues and staff
- Able to demonstrate and abide by the Saracen’s core values of Honesty, Discipline, Humility and Work Rate.
- A level of mobility to achieve the Pioneer role within the stadium environment
- Stadium or rugby experience is not essential for the Pioneer role
Pioneer Match Day key roles and responsibilities include but not limited to the following:
Health and safety, welfare and the meeting and greeting to the very highest standards, of all our Spectators and visitors within the stadium environment on a match day. Saracens Pioneers are a unique resource that draws on best practice for crowd safety management, stewarding and customer service to all our visitors.
Pioneers do provide a dedicated service to assist our disabled visitors. A number of our Pioneers have professional experience working with client groups with a range of physical, emotional and learning challenges.
All of our Pioneers volunteer in Spectators Services in the following areas:
- Meeting & Greeting and welcoming Spectators, visitors and fans within and to the Stadium, through our three gates and at Edgware, Mill Hill Broadway and Mill Hill East stations, as well as at the Pursley Road bus stops and footpaths
- Undertaking ticketing duties at our three gates
- Working in our North, South, East (which includes hospitality areas) and West stands
- Working in our fan zone areas
- Working with our Hospitality Support Team.
VOLUNTEER MANAGEMENT SUPPORT
Behind the scenes there is a Volunteer Management and Volunteer Support team engaged in supporting, motivating, planning, logistics, HR, training/ development of our volunteers. Looking after and supporting our Pioneers is extremely important to the programmer.
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
We are looking for people who can show potential to become a Pioneer through skills and experience gained from their personal life, work, volunteer experiences and educational background as follows:
- Demonstrate flexibility to cover match day responsibilities in all areas of the volunteer role
- Undertake match day roles in a reliable, friendly, responsible and professional manner, making spectator safety a priority
- Demonstrate good communication that support and develop your potential to deliver excellent customer service within a team
- Show evidence of skills to volunteer in the Spectator Service roles with a passion for volunteering
- Show evidence of personal excellence and going that extra mile that would support the volunteer role
- Give evidence of being relentlessly positive, exceptional and energised at all times.
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS
- It is a mandatory requirement that every volunteer achieves as soon as practicable possible lst4Sport Level 2 Certificate in Spectator Safety or shows evidence that they have achieved this qualification or equivalent. This qualification is provided by Saracens.
- Requirements in some areas would need mobility to climb stairs.
- Complete and meet criteria of volunteer orientation to achieve and confirm your Pioneer status
BENEFITS OF VOLUNTEERING
- Expenses reimbursed on agreed threshold for travel
- Meal & Refreshments provided whilst on duty
- Pioneer uniform
- Incentives to recognise the time and efforts of all Pioneers throughout the season through a variety of events.
- Opportunities to volunteer within other Saracen’s Sporting events
- The chance to build friendships and camaraderie with fellow Pioneers and colleagues
To find out more about the role and the opportunity to become a Saracens Pioneer, please complete the Pioneer application form on our Volunteer Management System. A member of our team will be in touch with you to progress your application.
Alternatively, if you want to know more about the programme, or if you know anyone else who may be interested in joining the team, please email pioneers@saracens.net.