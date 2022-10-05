Jobs at Saracens

Saracens Foundation are seeking to employ a Project Officer to join the team. The Foundation has for the last 20 years worked tirelessly to support the local communities across the Hertfordshire and North London areas by changing lives through the power of sport. The charity runs over 30 programmes which service the needs of individuals from the age range of primary school all the way through to the over 50’s, to pan-disability groups as well as those in the criminal justice system.

You will be delivering on our Sarries RFC, Project Rugby and Junior Disability Hub Projects within the disability area whilst also supporting the wider Saracens Foundation projects. Sarrie's RFC is our disability rugby session dedicated to young people with disabilities using rugby as a catalyst for change. Beyond improving rugby skills and physical abilities, our project encourages improvement of social skills, behaviour development and quality of life. Project Rugby (Disability) is a project which specifically aims to increase participation in rugby from underrepresented groups. Funded by Premiership Rugby, the project is engrained in the community working heavily with local grassroots clubs, local schools, and community groups to ensure a sustainable rugby offer to all can be accessed. This project will specifically target those with SEND in Hertfordshire, North London, and Essex to bring them into the rugby community.

You will take a strategic approach to project development, co-ordination, and delivery, ensuring that the projects meet objectives and deliver impacts on children and young people with SEND in the community.

You will be ‘hands-on’, developing, leading, and delivering against the operational and Foundation targets set out within the Foundation strategy. You will manage a project to create and deliver industry leading charitable activities whilst ensuring our projects remain sustainable. You will work closely with the other Project Officers to ensure that the Foundations projects are being coordinated in a way that generates cross-project working and reduces the risk of projects operating in silos. This will include working with the Foundations Videographer to create content that promotes the daily impact the Foundation has on its community.

This a 1-year fixed term position, with a view of being extended upon successfully refunding the project. The role will be based at StoneX Stadium with a hybrid/flexible working pattern which will allow for the best outcomes for our charity.

Saracens is an inclusive, people first organisation. A core part of achieving our mission is that our workforce is diverse and reflective of the community that we serve. There will be no discrimination in our recruitment and selection processes, nor when considering pay and benefits. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply for the position and join us on our mission to enrich lives through sport and entertainment. (You can read more about diversity and inclusion here).

If you are a proactive, innovative, and results-driven individual with a passion for social impact, we would love to hear from you.

DETAILS

JOB TITLE: Project Officer

Development Manager SALARY: £25,000 – £28,000 (subject to experience)

£25,000 – £28,000 (subject to experience) KEY STAKEHOLDERS: All internal departments, external stakeholders including participants and funders

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Lead in the development of creative ideas to improve projects, engage beneficiaries, and provide the greatest impact on children and young people with disabilities through rugby.

Project Officers support and lead in the design, delivery of projects, including budgeting and administration.

Ensures that work produced meets all objectives set, is done by the agreed time to the highest standard and achieves the best possible outcome for the Foundation.

Coordinate and manage casual staff and volunteers to ensure high quality and safe delivery that exceeds expectations.

Work closely with local stakeholders such as schools, grassroots organisations, funders, and sponsors to support the delivery and development of projects.

Create regular unique and meaningful experiences to positively impact beneficiaries, such as match day experiences, rugby tours and excursions, festivals, and fixtures.

Support the direct disability team as well as the wider foundation with delivery of projects throughout the season.

YOU SHOULD APPLY IF

Skills

Hold a rugby coaching qualification; England Rugby Coaching Award (ERCA) or Level 2 Coaching Award from RFU (or equivalent qualification from relevant Governing Body)

Ability to deliver high quality and inspiring rugby and multi-sports sessions across different SEND groups.

Experience in managing a team of rugby coaches, coaching assistants, or volunteers.

Experience in creating and delivering session plans, project plans and presentations for disability rugby projects.

Experience of setting, managing, monitoring, and achieving ambitious targets.

You are a creative problem solver who can use initiative to identify and implement improvements to projects.

Experience managing budgets from diverse income sources (e.g. grant income, corporate funders and paid for services)

A ‘people person’ with excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build strong internal and external relationships.

Good communicator and facilitator with excellent presentation skills including ICT capability.

A passion and empathy for helping children and young people with disabilities.

A resilient decision maker, able to stay calm and collected under pressure.

Able to multitask and manage workload effectively.

Experience

A thorough knowledge and experience in rugby and coaching rugby to inspire participants.

Experience of delivering sports sessions to children and young people.

An understanding of barriers to participation for people with disabilities in sport and how to overcome them.

Experience of working in the Third Sector. (Desirable but not essential.)

You have excellent written and verbal communication skills (attention to detail is essential).

Experience of working in or closely with special educational needs or disability schools (desirable but not essential).

Report writing and presentation experience.

Personal Characteristics

Have a passion for creating change for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Have passion and experience in rugby and the values that the game holds.

A hardworking individual who goes beyond the status quo, thinking outside the box to create meaningful experiences and improve the lives of others.

You have a relentless focus and are a great team player who has a good sense of humour.

You thrive in and promote a culture of hard work, discipline, honesty, and humility to deliver results.

to deliver results. You manage projects, activities, and resources effectively.

An ambassador for sport for change.

You instil continuous improvement mind-set and champion best practices.

BENEFITS

Compensation

The Foundation try to conduct an annual salary review. However, proactive pay increases may be implemented to reflect growing responsibilities.

Holiday

Up to 25 days’ holiday a year, plus bank holidays

Health & Wellbeing

Paid sick leave for both physical & mental health.

Working From Home

We all work from the office on Mondays and Thursdays. This keeps team collaboration and engagement high.

If you are normally office-based, you can still work from home occasionally - as long as you have a good internet connection and a private, quiet space which allows you to do your best work.

Sports & Entertainment

After work events including football and tag rugby.

Ballot tickets for Saracens Home Games.

Ballot tickets for International Rugby Games.

Opportunities for discounted tickets to Saracens games and events for you and your family.

Potential discounts with some partner organisations.

Family

Enhanced paid maternity, paternity, adoption or shared parental leave, if you’ve been with us for at least 26 weeks.

Life Assurance with Zurich.

Commuting

We’re a member of the cycle-to-work scheme. Please speak to HR for more information.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for this role, please submit a CV and cover letter of how your experiences match the job role.

Please send applications to recruitment@saracens.net by the closing date of Friday 13th September 2024 by 5pm. Interviews will be conducted from Monday 23rd September 2024. If you have not been contacted within 7 days of the application deadline, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful on this occasion.

Saracens Foundation positively welcomes and seeks to ensure we achieve diversity in our workforce and that all job applicants and employees receive equal and fair treatment. We encourage applications from all candidates regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or nationality.

Disclaimer: due to the high volume of applications we receive, we reserve the right to close a vacancy earlier than the advertised date. This is to ensure our teams can manage application levels while maintaining a positive candidate experience. Once a vacancy has closed, we are unable to consider further applications, so please submit your application as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.