Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Abi Evans
Abi Evans
Scotland

Position: Wing

Player sponsor:
The Haslam Family
Women's Rugby
Adam Powell
Adam Powell
England

Position: Men's Defence Coach

Coaches
Akina Gondwe
Akina Gondwe
England

Position: Prop

Women's Rugby
Alec Clarey
Alec Clarey
England

Position: Prop

Player sponsor:
The Schild Family
Men's Rugby
Alex Austerberry
Alex Austerberry
England

Position: Women's Director of Rugby

Coaches
Alex Goode
Alex Goode
England

Position: Fullback

Player sponsor:
Neil & Alison Pearson
Men's Rugby
Alex Lozowski
Alex Lozowski
England

Position: Centre

Player sponsor:
The Card Family
Men's Rugby
Amelia MacDougall
Amelia MacDougall
England

Position: Centre/ Fly Half

Player sponsor:
Women's Rugby
Andy Christie
Andy Christie
Scotland

Position: Back Row

Player sponsor:
Tony de Mel
Men's Rugby
Annie Shelswell
Annie Shelswell
England

Position: Prop

Women's Pathway
Barnaby Merrett
Barnaby Merrett
England

Position:

Player sponsor:
Pathlight Associates
Academy Rugby
Ben Earl
Ben Earl
England

Position: Back Row

Player sponsor:
HARRY HYMAN OF NEXUS GROUP
Men's Rugby
Beth Blacklock
Beth Blacklock
Scotland

Position: Centre

Player sponsor:
The Dale Family
Women's Rugby
Brandon Jackson
Brandon Jackson
England

Position:

Academy Rugby
Bryony Cleall
Bryony Cleall
England

Position: Prop

Women's Rugby
