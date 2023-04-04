PLAYER BIO ABOUT ALEC

Alec Clarey arrived at Saracens from Jersey in the summer of 2020 and fit straight in with the squad due to his bubbly character.



He was handy on the field too with his strong scrummaging a key reason for his involvement in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter and semi-finals – the last eight clash at Leinster his debut in the competition.



A former England Students player, Clarey is now a crucial part of the squad with his power in the set-piece meaning he is now approaching his 50th appearance for the club.

