Andy Onyeama-Christie

Andy Christie’s progression in 2018/19 earned the back rower his Premiership debut for Saracens in the final round of the league campaign, and he has gone from strength to strength since then.



The Scotland age-grade youngster had spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand learning from the likes of All Black legend Rodney So’oialo before returning to north London.



He earned a first senior appearance for the Men in Black in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Sale Sharks and featured heavily in Storm’s successful Shield season.



Christie was selected by England Under-20s against the Junior Springboks in April 2019 before coming off the bench for Saracens at Worcester Warriors a month later.



He now has over 50 Saracens appearances to his name, becoming a regular alongside the likes of Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola as well as making his mark on the international scene.

