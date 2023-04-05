Our Partners
Men's Rugby
Caps 8
Andy Onyeama-Christie
Player sponsor: Tony de Mel
Country
Scotland
Date of birth
27/03/1999
Height/Weight
1.89m/227LB
Position
Back Row
Season Stats2022/23 (year reflects current season)
Tackle %
0%
- Tackles made 47
- Tackles missed 5
Minutes / game
0
- Minutes played 254
- Appearances 5
Average meters per carry
0M
- Carries made 24
Christie made his Scotland debut during the 2022 Six Nations.
PLAYER BIO
ABOUT ANDY
Andy Christie’s progression in 2018/19 earned the back rower his Premiership debut for Saracens in the final round of the league campaign, and he has gone from strength to strength since then.
The Scotland age-grade youngster had spent the summer of 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand learning from the likes of All Black legend Rodney So’oialo before returning to north London.
He earned a first senior appearance for the Men in Black in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Sale Sharks and featured heavily in Storm’s successful Shield season.
Christie was selected by England Under-20s against the Junior Springboks in April 2019 before coming off the bench for Saracens at Worcester Warriors a month later.
He now has over 50 Saracens appearances to his name, becoming a regular alongside the likes of Jackson Wray and Billy Vunipola as well as making his mark on the international scene.
