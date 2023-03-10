Our Partners
Saracens Pioneers
About The Pioneers
The Pioneer programme was established when Saracens moved to the stadium in 2013 and is now an integral part of the wider ‘Saracens Family’, playing an essential role in making StoneX Stadium one of the most welcoming and friendly rugby venues in Europe.
The primary responsibility of the Pioneers is for the safety of all spectators and visitors to the stadium on a match day. It is a requirement for every Pioneer on the programme to have, or work towards, a Level 2 qualification in Spectator Safety.
There are numerous match day roles for Pioneers in five different areas:
- At local transport hubs and the stadium approaches: meeting, greeting, and providing directions for supporters at the local stations and bus stops
- At the stadium entrances: meeting, greeting, ticket checking at the gates, providing disability support, and directions to stands
- In the fan zones: welcoming and interacting with home and visiting supporters, assisting and providing directions to the stadium facilities
- In the stadium bowl: assisting with seating block directions for spectators heading to the stands, managing queues, monitoring crowd behaviour and addressing safety aspects
- In the guest and hospitality areas: meeting, welcoming, and providing directions to guest and hospitality areas
Spectator safety is an overriding priority for all areas, with Pioneers serving as the primary ‘eyes and ears’ for the professional security and safety services on duty in the stadium.
All Pioneer roles are extremely important in enhancing the match day experience for spectators attending a game. The role that the programme plays is vital and a highly visible part of the Saracens brand. The programme is highly valued throughout the club and its fan-base, and has been a springboard for voluntary schemes at other sports venues.
Becoming A Pioneer
We look for individuals who are:
- Reliable, friendly, engaging and professional
- Able to demonstrate good interpersonal, good communication and good customer service skills
- Relentlessly positive, responsible, adaptable and energised at all times
- Enjoy working in a team environment
- Supportive and sensitive to the needs of staff, supporters and fellow Pioneers
- Able to protect and abide by the Saracens’ core values of honesty, discipline, humility and a strong work ethic
We expect our Pioneers to be available for approximately 50% of the 16 home games in a season and to be prepared to work towards achieving a Level 2 qualification in Spectator Safety, as funded by Saracens. Home games are on Saturdays or Sundays and the shift duration is typically between 5 and 6 hours. Uniform, food and drink vouchers are provided as well as limited travel expenses. A respite area is available for breaks.
The effort and commitment that the Pioneers give to the club throughout the season is recognised with celebratory events and other incentives in order to thank them and to encourage them to return to us season after season.
If you are interested in becoming a Pioneer, please complete the Pioneer application form on our Volunteer Management System. Once you have completed the form, we will be in touch with you to progress your application.
Alternatively, if you want to know more about the programme, or you know anybody else who might be interested in joining the Pioneer team, please email pioneers@saracens.net.
Pioneers Vision
Saracens Pioneers maximise the spectator experience at the StoneX Stadium by providing professional level services to create a welcoming, friendly, and safe environment for everybody attending Saracens’ games.
We work together as a team within the wider Saracens family, to create an outstanding volunteering experience.
We operate as an incentivised volunteering programme that is inclusive, friendly, enjoyable, and rewarding.
Are you interested in joining the Saracens Pioneers family?
If so, complete your details below and a member of our team will be in touch.