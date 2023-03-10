About The Pioneers

The Pioneer programme was established when Saracens moved to the stadium in 2013 and is now an integral part of the wider ‘Saracens Family’, playing an essential role in making StoneX Stadium one of the most welcoming and friendly rugby venues in Europe.

The primary responsibility of the Pioneers is for the safety of all spectators and visitors to the stadium on a match day. It is a requirement for every Pioneer on the programme to have, or work towards, a Level 2 qualification in Spectator Safety.

There are numerous match day roles for Pioneers in five different areas:

At local transport hubs and the stadium approaches: meeting, greeting, and providing directions for supporters at the local stations and bus stops

At the stadium entrances: meeting, greeting, ticket checking at the gates, providing disability support, and directions to stands

In the fan zones: welcoming and interacting with home and visiting supporters, assisting and providing directions to the stadium facilities

In the stadium bowl: assisting with seating block directions for spectators heading to the stands, managing queues, monitoring crowd behaviour and addressing safety aspects

In the guest and hospitality areas: meeting, welcoming, and providing directions to guest and hospitality areas

Spectator safety is an overriding priority for all areas, with Pioneers serving as the primary ‘eyes and ears’ for the professional security and safety services on duty in the stadium.

All Pioneer roles are extremely important in enhancing the match day experience for spectators attending a game. The role that the programme plays is vital and a highly visible part of the Saracens brand. The programme is highly valued throughout the club and its fan-base, and has been a springboard for voluntary schemes at other sports venues.