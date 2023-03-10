Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners
PIONEERS PROGRAMME

Saracens Pioneers

The Pioneer programme was established when Saracens moved to StoneX Stadium in 2013 and is now an integral part of the wider ‘Saracens Family’, playing an essential role in making StoneX Stadium one of the most welcoming and friendly rugby venues in Europe.
Whatsapp image 2025 09 22 at 22.49.45 59a9c3fc[100]

About The Pioneers

The primary responsibility of the Pioneers is for the safety of all spectators and visitors to the stadium on a match day. It is a requirement for every Pioneer on the programme to have, or work towards, a Level 2 qualification in Spectator Safety.

There are numerous match day roles for Pioneers in five different areas:

  • At local transport hubs and the stadium approaches: meeting, greeting, and providing directions for supporters at the local stations and bus stops
  • At the stadium entrances: meeting, greeting, ticket checking at the gates, providing disability support, and directions to stands
  • In the fan zones: welcoming and interacting with home and visiting supporters, assisting and providing directions to the stadium facilities
  • In the stadium bowl: assisting with seating block directions for spectators heading to the stands, managing queues, monitoring crowd behaviour and addressing safety aspects
  • In the guest and hospitality areas: meeting, welcoming, and providing directions to guest and hospitality areas
    Spectator safety is an overriding priority for all areas, with Pioneers serving as the primary ‘eyes and ears’ for the professional security and safety services on duty in the stadium.

All Pioneer roles are extremely important in enhancing the match day experience for spectators attending a game. The role that the programme plays is vital and a highly visible part of the Saracens brand. The programme is highly valued throughout the club and its fan-base, and has been a springboard for voluntary schemes at other sports venues.

Saracens v gloucesterWhatsapp image 2025 09 22 at 22.49.46 4fd5ba82[64]Saracens v gloucester
Saracens v gloucesterSaracens v gloucesterSaracens v gloucester

Becoming A Pioneer

We look for individuals who are:

  • Reliable, friendly, engaging and professional
  • Able to demonstrate good interpersonal, good communication and good customer service skills
  • Relentlessly positive, responsible, adaptable and energised at all times
  • Enjoy working in a team environment
  • Supportive and sensitive to the needs of staff, supporters and fellow Pioneers
  • Able to protect and abide by the Saracens’ core values of honesty, discipline, humility and a strong work ethic

We expect our Pioneers to be available for approximately 50% of the 16 home games in a season and to be prepared to work towards achieving a Level 2 qualification in Spectator Safety, as funded by Saracens. Home games are on Saturdays or Sundays and the shift duration is typically between 5 and 6 hours. Uniform, food and drink vouchers are provided as well as limited travel expenses. A respite area is available for breaks.

The effort and commitment that the Pioneers give to the club throughout the season is recognised with celebratory events and other incentives in order to thank them and to encourage them to return to us season after season.

If you are interested in becoming a Pioneer, please complete the Pioneer application form on our Volunteer Management System. Once you have completed the form, we will be in touch with you to progress your application.

Alternatively, if you want to know more about the programme, or you know anybody else who might be interested in joining the Pioneer team, please email pioneers@saracens.net.

Saracens v gloucester

Pioneers Vision

Saracens Pioneers maximise the spectator experience at the StoneX Stadium by providing professional level services to create a welcoming, friendly, and safe environment for everybody attending Saracens’ games.

We work together as a team within the wider Saracens family, to create an outstanding volunteering experience.
We operate as an incentivised volunteering programme that is inclusive, friendly, enjoyable, and rewarding.

Partners

