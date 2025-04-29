Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
2025/26 SARACENS WOMEN'S RUGBY Seasonal Memberships

YOUR EXCLUSIVE RENEWAL WINDOW IS NOW OPEN!
2025/26 SARACENS WOMEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL WINDOW OPEN 29.04.25 - 01.07.25


2025/26 saracens WOmen's 
seasonal memberships prices

2025/26 saracens WOMens seasonal memberships include:

  • ALL WOMEN'S PREMIERSHIP REGULAR LEAGUE HOME GAMES AT STONEX STADIUM, INCLUDING THE DUEL 
  • INVITATIONS TO SEASONAL MEMBER-ONLY EVENTS FEATURING PLAYERS AND COACHES
  • PRIORITY WINDOW'S TO SECURE TICKETS FOR WOMEN'S FIXTURES AT DISCOUNTED MEMBERS' PRICES
  • BESPOKE OFFERS FROM CLUB PARTNERS 

NEED HELP?

CALL 0203 870 3303 or email supporterservices@saracens.net TO RENEW today

The Duel
Includes access to all our 2025-26 regular season home games at StoneX Stadium including The Duel, our showcase London Derby fixture.
Fully Transferable Memberships
Fully transferable – send to a friend easily (via your smartphone) if you can’t make a game.
Priority Ticket Access
Seasonal Members gain access to an exclusive one-week window to purchase additional tickets to Saracens Women's home games at 25% discount, plus a rolling 10% discount off ticket up to match day.
International Stars
World-class rugby at StoneX Stadium with international superstars across the team.
Exclusive Offers & Discounts
Members can enjoy 10% off the club shop, 20% off drinks during a Seasonal Members exclusive "Happy Hour", discounts on StoneX Stadium tours and much, much more!
Benefits
Renewal Information
StoneX Stadium Map
Payment Options
  • Your ticket to all Women's fixtures at StoneX Stadium, including knock-out fixtures and The Duel, our marquee London Derby fixture. 
  • Monthly Club E-Newsletter
  • Monthly prize draws and competitions
  • Invitations to Seasonal Member-only events featuring players and coaches
  • Bespoke offers from Club Partners
  • Priority windows to secure tickets for Women's fixtures at discounted members' prices
  • Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend or family member if you can’t make a game

*Terms and conditions apply. 

HOW TO RENEW

LOGIN HERE to your ticket account.

Review your reserved membership(s) and parking reservations, click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.

SEAT MOVES

All members can move their seats for next season including. To request a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.

ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIPS 

To purchase additional memberships, please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to help.

 

SEE STONEX STADIUM IN 3d
When paying for your 2025/26 Saracens Men's Seasonal Membership, you have two options:

1) Pay by credit or debit card, and pay for your Seasonal Membership in full up front.

2) Direct Debit – pay in up to 11 monthly instalments with no additional fees. The earlier you opt-in, the longer term you will benefit from. Please note, existing Direct Debit customers will have until 08.04.2025 to opt-out of auto renewal.

For more information on Direct Debits, please click here: https://saracens.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/25563815047197-How-do-I-amend-my-Direct-Debit-details-for-my-membership-renewal.

MEMBERSHIP FAQs

Which matches are included in the 2025/26 Seasonal Memberships?

Our 2025/26 Saracens Women's Seasonal Membership includes access to all Saracens Women’s regular league games at StoneX Stadium (including knock-out fixtures) in the Premiership Women's Rugby competition. 

When will the membership start?

Your membership begins as soon as you have renewed/purchased your membership and will allow access to home games from the first of the regular Women's season (as outlined above) this year starting in August 2025.

Do I have to pay in one go or can I finance the Seasonal Membership?

2025/26 Saracens Women's Seasonal Memberships must be paid for in total upfront upon renewal/purchase.

Do you offer any discounted memberships?

We offer discounted Seasonal Memberships to people over 65, under 24 and under 16. They must be this age on 1st September in the year in which the season commences. Seasonal Members will be required to provide evidence of the date of birth.

Do I need to carry ID if I purchase a discounted ticket?

Any supporters purchasing age-related discounted tickets are advised to bring a form of identification with them to the match. Misuse of a discounted Seasonal Membership may result in the holder being refused entry to or ejected from the ground in respect of a particular match and/or the cancellation and withdrawal of their Seasonal Membership.

Are Men's games included in the Women's Seasonal Memberships?

Saracens Men's home games are not included in the membership but Women's members in the same season may purchase a Men's membership at a discounted rate.  If you have already renewed or purchased a Women's members for the 2025-26 season and would like to purchase a Men's membership, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.

I am trying to buy my Seasonal Membership but my payment is being declined/blocked. What should I do?

Ticketmaster use 3DSecure for online payments for added protection. Please ensure that the phone number and address on the booking match those registered on your card.

Please also ensure that you include a 0 at the start of your phone number. If you continue experiencing issues, please email our Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who will be happy to help.

How will I know if my purchase has been successful?

A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.

If I can’t make the game can I transfer my ticket to someone else?

All Women's Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily forward your ticket to a friend to use.  For information on how to do this, please click HERE.

I would like to buy Seasonal Memberships for my children. Is there any restriction as to where they may sit?

You can buying Seasonal Memberships for children Under 16 or Young Adults under 24.

You will need to register them for a membership: Registration - etickets

To qualify for an age-related discount on a seasonal membership we need to see formal identification showing proof of age. This must be supplied and emailed with your membership number to supporterservices@saracens.net

  • To qualify for the under 24 Membership you must be under 24 on 1st September of the year in which the applicable season commences 
  • To qualify for the under 16 Membership you must be under 16 on 1st September of the year in which the applicable season commences
Will I receive a new Seasonal Membership card for the 2025/26 Season?

All Seasonal Members will be provided with a digital Seasonal Membership card that they can download to their phone / digital device free of charge.

Members can also opt to have a physical membership card for £10 that they will receive before the first game of the regular season.

What accessibility options are available?

StoneX Stadium is a fully accessible stadium catering for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled supporters. For more information please click here or contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.

What happens if I lose my Seasonal Member card during the season?

Please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303  to arrange a replacement card.  There will be a £10 administration fee per ticket.  Alternatively, we can reissue your digital season card free of charge.

