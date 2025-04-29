Our Partners
2025/26 SARACENS WOMEN'S RUGBY Seasonal Memberships
2025/26 SARACENS WOMEN'S SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL WINDOW OPEN 29.04.25 - 01.07.25
YOUR SEASONAL MEMBERSHIP
2025/26 saracens WOmen's
seasonal memberships prices
2025/26 saracens WOMens seasonal memberships include:
CALL 0203 870 3303 or email supporterservices@saracens.net
- Your ticket to all Women's fixtures at StoneX Stadium, including knock-out fixtures and The Duel, our marquee London Derby fixture.
- Monthly Club E-Newsletter
- Monthly prize draws and competitions
- Invitations to Seasonal Member-only events featuring players and coaches
- Bespoke offers from Club Partners
- Priority windows to secure tickets for Women's fixtures at discounted members' prices
- Easily and Fully transferable memberships – send to a friend or family member if you can’t make a game
*Terms and conditions apply.
LOGIN HERE to your ticket account.
Review your reserved membership(s) and parking reservations, click “Add to Basket” and proceed through the checkout steps.
All members can move their seats for next season including. To request a seat move please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to assist you.
To purchase additional memberships, please contact us and a member of our team will be happy to help.
1) Pay by credit or debit card, and pay for your Seasonal Membership in full up front.
2) Direct Debit – pay in up to 11 monthly instalments with no additional fees. The earlier you opt-in, the longer term you will benefit from. Please note, existing Direct Debit customers will have until 08.04.2025 to opt-out of auto renewal.
For more information on Direct Debits, please click here: https://saracens.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/25563815047197-How-do-I-amend-my-Direct-Debit-details-for-my-membership-renewal.
Our 2025/26 Saracens Women's Seasonal Membership includes access to all Saracens Women’s regular league games at StoneX Stadium (including knock-out fixtures) in the Premiership Women's Rugby competition.
Your membership begins as soon as you have renewed/purchased your membership and will allow access to home games from the first of the regular Women's season (as outlined above) this year starting in August 2025.
2025/26 Saracens Women's Seasonal Memberships must be paid for in total upfront upon renewal/purchase.
We offer discounted Seasonal Memberships to people over 65, under 24 and under 16. They must be this age on 1st September in the year in which the season commences. Seasonal Members will be required to provide evidence of the date of birth.
Any supporters purchasing age-related discounted tickets are advised to bring a form of identification with them to the match. Misuse of a discounted Seasonal Membership may result in the holder being refused entry to or ejected from the ground in respect of a particular match and/or the cancellation and withdrawal of their Seasonal Membership.
Saracens Men's home games are not included in the membership but Women's members in the same season may purchase a Men's membership at a discounted rate. If you have already renewed or purchased a Women's members for the 2025-26 season and would like to purchase a Men's membership, please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.
Ticketmaster use 3DSecure for online payments for added protection. Please ensure that the phone number and address on the booking match those registered on your card.
Please also ensure that you include a 0 at the start of your phone number. If you continue experiencing issues, please email our Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who will be happy to help.
A confirmation email will be sent to the lead booker. Please note that this could take up to 48 hours to receive.
All Women's Seasonal Memberships are fully transferable, so if you can’t make a game you can easily forward your ticket to a friend to use. For information on how to do this, please click HERE.
You can buying Seasonal Memberships for children Under 16 or Young Adults under 24.
You will need to register them for a membership: Registration - etickets
To qualify for an age-related discount on a seasonal membership we need to see formal identification showing proof of age. This must be supplied and emailed with your membership number to supporterservices@saracens.net
- To qualify for the under 24 Membership you must be under 24 on 1st September of the year in which the applicable season commences
- To qualify for the under 16 Membership you must be under 16 on 1st September of the year in which the applicable season commences
All Seasonal Members will be provided with a digital Seasonal Membership card that they can download to their phone / digital device free of charge.
Members can also opt to have a physical membership card for £10 that they will receive before the first game of the regular season.
StoneX Stadium is a fully accessible stadium catering for wheelchair users and ambulant disabled supporters. For more information please click here or contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303.
Please contact Supporter Services at supporterservices@saracens.net or on 0203 870 3303 to arrange a replacement card. There will be a £10 administration fee per ticket. Alternatively, we can reissue your digital season card free of charge.