Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Saracens Rewards Program Discontinued

25.05.23
Saracens v harlequinsgallagher premiership2022/2023

The Saracens Rewards Programme will be discontinued at the start of the 23/24 Mens Rugby Season.

The scheme, which has been running since 2018, provided a mechanic for fans to earn loyalty points on ticket and retail purchases. The Club will now focus on alternative forms of loyalty and rewards, such as discounted members' tickets for the 23/24 season and beyond.

All members of the Saracens Reward scheme will have the opportunity to use their remaining points to buy additional match tickets for the first block of Premiership fixtures (including The Showdown 4), due to be announced on July 18th, and Saracens merchandise up until the 31st August.

As per the standard seasonal cycle of points deletion, all points will then be deleted from members’ accounts. The facility to earn additional points via online purchase of tickets and merchandise will be removed from websites on the 30th June (in line with the deadline for Seasonal Membership renewals).

Seasonal Members who have attended every home game this season as part of the “100% Scan = 100% fan” initiative will receive an additional 10% shop discount voucher instead of 2000 Saracens Rewards points.

22.09.25

Saracens. The Original Club of North London.

Inspired by a 150-year legacy with the ambition of creating a platform for the future. Founded in 1876, Saracens has a rich and storied history. Now approaching its 150th year, the iconic club is embarking on a new chapter designed to compete at the highest level of global sport, both on and off the field. […]

18.09.25

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (PRC R2)

Andy Onyeama-Christie is anticipating a huge clash against Northampton Saints under the Friday Night Lights as the Men in Black return to NW4. The Scottish international has been chosen to co-captain the Prem Rugby Cup side alongside Max Malins as the North Londoners aim to shine in their homecoming against the Saints this Friday. The […]

