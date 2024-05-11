MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 54-21 Sale Sharks Women (Allianz PWR Rd 15)

Saracens Women blew away the cobwebs, as they scored eight tries in a comprehensive victory over a stubborn Sale Sharks.

On a day when the club welcomed back over 70 of the icons and legends who have worn the shirt beforehand, Alex Austerberry’s side made sure they put on a show.

The visitors were quick to start though, as they looked to build the momentum, but Saracens were the first to score, as they broke free after a turnover.

This was all about the ability of Zoe Harrison, as she cut through the defence and raced away, checking inside to feed Jess Breach to fly away for the opening score.

One try soon turned into two as well, as Breach helped herself to a stunning brace.

After a sumptuous crossfield kick from Sarah McKenna, Breach raced clear, only for the offload to be intercepted by Beatrice Rigoni.

It didn’t matter much though, as Breach proceeded to charge down the box kick and race in for a second try in as many minutes.

Things were clicking perfectly for Saracens, with Harrison orchestrating things brilliantly from fly-half.

It was Sophie Bridger who added the third of the afternoon, as she picked a line off the inside of Harrison to run in for her first Saracens try at home.

Saracens were cruising now, as they continued to build the attacking phases at will.

After an initial carry from Akina Gondwe, Saracens kept things composed, with May Campbell spotting a gap on the fringes of the ruck to sprint over and dot down for the bonus-point score after a quarter of an hour.

Saracens then lost Emma Taylor to a yellow card for a high tackle though and that seemed to swing the momentum back in Sale’s favour as the visitors looked to respond.

After an initial pass out wide had been misplaced into touch, the Sharks made no mistake from a driving maul as Niamh Swailes crashed over.

The pressure was all on Saracens at this point, as Campbell had to be alert, to hold the ball up over the line, with the Sharks on the prowl for more tries.

Saracens needed to wrestle back momentum and they did just that with Sharifa Kasolo and Marlie Packer securing crucial turnovers.

That allowed Harrison to kick her side into the 22 and from the driving maul, they made no mistake, with Gondwe biding her time and dotting down to round out the half.

It was the Sharks who flew out of the traps in the second-half though, as they continued to pepper the Saracens defence line, being held up for the second time in the match.

The pressure eventually told though, with Detysha Harper powering over from close-range, before Jo Brown raced through and fed Sian Jones for a third score of the afternoon to narrow the gap to 12.

With Leanne Infante on the field, Saracens looked to inject more pace into the game, but the sixth try came from the power game up front, as the forwards kept it tight, before Donna Rose wrestled over the line.

Whilst handling wasn’t always clicking for Saracens, when it did, it did so to devastating effect.

With minutes left on the clock, Infante found Sydney Gregson on her inside, as the centre powered through and used her strength to crash over for a seventh of the afternoon.

Sale were still hunting a fourth try and a bonus-point score, but that desire to play ended up costing them at the death, as Georgia Evans charged down a kick through to take her side past 50, as they set up a crucial away fixture with Exeter Chiefs next Sunday.