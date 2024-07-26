Kelsey Clifford signs new Saracens deal

Saracens Women are excited to confirm that Red Rose Kelsey Clifford has recommitted her future to the club by signing a new deal.

The homegrown prop has come through the Sarries ranks and progressed to receive international honours in recent seasons.

Having made her 50th appearance for the club back in January 2023, Clifford has established herself as one of the premier front-rows in the league, with her exceptional scrummaging and work around the park.

With a home world cup on the horizon and a big season ahead for Saracens Women, Clifford was keen to state that she wants to give back to the club that has helped develop her into the player she is today.

“To commit my future to the club means everything. I’ve supported Sarries since I was a youngster and I want to put everything into the shirt. The club has given me so much and I want to give something back in the next few years. We play an exciting brand of rugby that I want to be a part of, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for this club.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Clifford has signed a new deal with the club, as she continues to take her games to new heights.

“Kelsey is an extremely talented prop whose experience defies her years. She’s a wise head on young shoulders and is eager to learn and develop. I know her best years still lie ahead of her and that is what is so exciting about her potential here at Saracens.”