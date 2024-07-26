Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Kelsey Clifford signs new Saracens deal

26.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Kelsey
2324clifford Resigns 4x5

Saracens Women are excited to confirm that Red Rose Kelsey Clifford has recommitted her future to the club by signing a new deal.

The homegrown prop has come through the Sarries ranks and progressed to receive international honours in recent seasons.

Having made her 50th appearance for the club back in January 2023, Clifford has established herself as one of the premier front-rows in the league, with her exceptional scrummaging and work around the park.

With a home world cup on the horizon and a big season ahead for Saracens Women, Clifford was keen to state that she wants to give back to the club that has helped develop her into the player she is today.

“To commit my future to the club means everything. I’ve supported Sarries since I was a youngster and I want to put everything into the shirt. The club has given me so much and I want to give something back in the next few years. We play an exciting brand of rugby that I want to be a part of, and I know I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for this club.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Clifford has signed a new deal with the club, as she continues to take her games to new heights.

“Kelsey is an extremely talented prop whose experience defies her years. She’s a wise head on young shoulders and is eager to learn and develop. I know her best years still lie ahead of her and that is what is so exciting about her potential here at Saracens.”

