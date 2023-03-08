Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Getting to StoneX Stadium

Getting to StoneX Stadium is quick and simple.

The stadium is accessible via a number of different transport facilities.
**Please note there will be no Northern Line service between Archway and High Barnet or Mill Hill East for the duration of the weekend**

A replacement bus service will be in operation and standard London bus services will continue to run. Fans planning to travel via the Northern Line are strongly encouraged to check their journey in advance and consider alternative routes, including travelling via the Edgware branch where possible.

We recommend allowing extra time for travel and planning your route ahead of matchday.

By Shuttle

On Saracens Men's home match days Saracens runs free shuttle buses from Mill Hill East and Edgware London Underground stations (Northern Line), and Mill Hill Broadway National Rail station. Services run approximately every 10 minutes from each of these stations, dropping off on Pursley Road, a short walk from the Stadium. Saracens Pioneers are present to help you find the buses and direct you towards the Stadium. There will be no matchday shuttles for the Women's fixture.

Specific shuttle bus timings will be updated for each fixture and displayed here 

By Tube

Mill Hill East London Underground station is on the High Barnet branch of the Northern Line.  You may need to change at Finchley Central for tubes to Mill Hill East.  From there, catch the Saracens Shuttle or the 221 bus to StoneX Stadium.  Alternatively, it is 25 minute walk or 7 minute taxi journey to the Stadium.

Please note, there will be no Northern Line tubes running between Archway and High Barnet or Mill Hill East for the duration of the weekend. 

By Train

The nearest station to StoneX Stadium is Mill Hill Broadway on Thameslink, only 17 minutes from King’s Cross St Pancras or 20 minutes from Farringdon. From there, catch the Saracens Shuttle or the 221 bus to StoneX Stadium.  Alternatively, it is a 30 minute walk or 5 minute taxi journey to the Stadium.

For the latest train times and fares visit National Rail Enquiries or call 0871 200 4950.

By Bus

The 221 route runs from Edgware bus station to Turnpike Lane station, passing through Mill Hill Broadway, Mill Hill East, North Finchley, New Southgate, Bounds Green and Wood Green. Alight at the Copthall Sports Centre for the Stadium, which is a 7 minute walk away.  For detailed information on the route see tfl.gov.uk/bus/route/221/

The 113 Bus route runs from Edgware Bus Station to Marble Arch. Alight at Five Ways Corner for StoneX Stadium, which is a 10 minute walk away.  For detailed information on the route see tfl.gov.uk/bus/route/113

By Car

StoneX Stadium is 400 metres from Junction 2 of the M1, 12 minutes inside the M25, adjacent to the A1 and close to the North Circular Road.

The A1(M) runs from the North of England down into north London, via nearby towns such as Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The A406 (the North Circular Road) runs through north London and links west and east London together.

The M1 runs from the North of England into north London, via Luton and Watford.

Click here for more information on parking for the Stadium, and to book parking spaces.

StoneX Stadium is inside the Ultra Low Emission Zone – please use the TFL ULEZ Checker to see if your vehicle complies and how to pay the charge if required.

