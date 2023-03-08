Our Partners
Getting to StoneX Stadium
By Shuttle
On Saracens Men's home match days Saracens runs free shuttle buses from Mill Hill East and Edgware London Underground stations (Northern Line), and Mill Hill Broadway National Rail station. Services run approximately every 10 minutes from each of these stations, dropping off on Pursley Road, a short walk from the Stadium. Saracens Pioneers are present to help you find the buses and direct you towards the Stadium. There will be no matchday shuttles for the Women's fixture.
Specific shuttle bus timings will be updated for each fixture and displayed here
By Tube
Mill Hill East London Underground station is on the High Barnet branch of the Northern Line. You may need to change at Finchley Central for tubes to Mill Hill East. From there, catch the Saracens Shuttle or the 221 bus to StoneX Stadium. Alternatively, it is 25 minute walk or 7 minute taxi journey to the Stadium.
Please note, there will be no Northern Line tubes running between Archway and High Barnet or Mill Hill East for the duration of the weekend.
By Train
The nearest station to StoneX Stadium is Mill Hill Broadway on Thameslink, only 17 minutes from King’s Cross St Pancras or 20 minutes from Farringdon. From there, catch the Saracens Shuttle or the 221 bus to StoneX Stadium. Alternatively, it is a 30 minute walk or 5 minute taxi journey to the Stadium.
For the latest train times and fares visit National Rail Enquiries or call 0871 200 4950.
By Bus
The 221 route runs from Edgware bus station to Turnpike Lane station, passing through Mill Hill Broadway, Mill Hill East, North Finchley, New Southgate, Bounds Green and Wood Green. Alight at the Copthall Sports Centre for the Stadium, which is a 7 minute walk away. For detailed information on the route see tfl.gov.uk/bus/route/221/
The 113 Bus route runs from Edgware Bus Station to Marble Arch. Alight at Five Ways Corner for StoneX Stadium, which is a 10 minute walk away. For detailed information on the route see tfl.gov.uk/bus/route/113
By Car
StoneX Stadium is 400 metres from Junction 2 of the M1, 12 minutes inside the M25, adjacent to the A1 and close to the North Circular Road.
The A1(M) runs from the North of England down into north London, via nearby towns such as Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.
The A406 (the North Circular Road) runs through north London and links west and east London together.
The M1 runs from the North of England into north London, via Luton and Watford.
Click here for more information on parking for the Stadium, and to book parking spaces.
StoneX Stadium is inside the Ultra Low Emission Zone – please use the TFL ULEZ Checker to see if your vehicle complies and how to pay the charge if required.