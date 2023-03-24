Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Food By Stadium Area
Behind the North Stand
The Oasis
- Polar bars and Polar Ale Bar
- Baxter’s Fish and Chips
- Fine Events Burgers and hot dogs
- Chicken George
- Street dough pizza
- Tiki Tonga coffee
By Gate A
The Piazza
- Alpine pizza
- Pulled meats
- Hola guacamole Mexican
- Steak it Easy
- Pick and mix sweets
Behind the North Stand
South Track
- Polar bars
- Coffee bay
- The Sausage
- Greek Street food
Inside Olympic Bar
Olympic food kiosk
- Our “famous loaded chips”
- Crispy chicken and chips
- Curries with rice/chips
- Kid’s meals
- Chicken and Steak pies
- Our “homemade sausage and apple rolls”
- Hot and cold drinks
Level 3 West Stand
1876 Stand Kiosk
- Pie and Pint offer
- Chicken and Steak pies
- Our “homemade sausage and apple rolls”
- Rogan Josh chicken curry with rice
- Chocolate bars, sweets and crisps
