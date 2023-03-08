Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partner Schools

For more information on how your school can build a mutually beneficial and sustainable partnership with Saracens please contact Richard Hope: RichardHope@saracens.net or +44 20 3318 5497.

PARTNER SCHOOLS

Prep Schools Partnership

Whilst supporting our aims of growing the game of rugby and growing the Saracens audience, a partnership with Saracens can help align our school with excellence and high performance, support the development of rugby within the school, provide access to some of Saracens valued resources.

HOW DOES THE PARTNERSHIP WORK?

  • Different engagement options available
  • Bespoke to your school’s rugby needs
  • Choose from a range of commercial and/or practical rugby development benefits

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES MAY INCLUDE:

  • Development of your schools rugby coaching programme
  • Discounted group ticketing offers at Saracens home fixtures
  • Activation opportunities at StoneX Stadium fixtures
  • Saracens player and coach visits to your school

Schools Coaching

The Partnership aims to develop the best possible framework within your school to inspire and develop the individual talents, confidence and participation of all players, no matter what their level and not limited to rugby.

To register your interest, or to book schools coaching please contact Richard Hope: 

RichardHope@saracens.net 

or +44 20 3318 5497

