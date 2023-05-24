Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
MATCHDAY SPONSORSHIP
Matchday Sponsorship at Saracens is a multi-faceted option that enables businesses to turbo charge their brand awareness as well as providing a priceless matchday hospitality experience to share with existing or prospective customers.
"Saracens matchdays are truly unique and matchday sponsors are at the heart of that. Furthermore, Matchday Sponsors enjoy incredible exposure to the substantial Saracens Group consumer database."
The Matchday Sponsorship package includes pre-game digital brand promotion, matchday advertising via the big screen and a profile in the matchday programme.
Additionally, the package includes a signed shirt, a behind the scenes stadium tour and much sought after access for 10 guests to the renowned and incredibly exclusive W Club, Saracens unique take on the Tunnel Club format, where Long Room at Lords meets NFL High 5 Zone meets THFC Tunnel Club - A world’s first in rugby!
For businesses looking for a statement marketing activity to promote themselves that delivers an unforgettable experience for guests, you need look no further.
"Thank you and your team so much for the hospitality. It was great working with you to put this together."
"Thanks for an absolutely amazing day, everyone really enjoyed themselves."
The benefits of Matchday Sponsorship include:
- W Club Hospitality for 10 guests. An opportunity to be at the heart of the action with VIP access to the club, players and coaches. Luxury hospitality situated in the player tunnel
- VIP entrance arrival through board and player entrance & welcome champagne reception
- Exquisite four course dining experience with sommelier fine wine pairings & fully inclusive beverage package throughout
- Club legend hosting & first team player visit and photo op
- Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game and during warm up & a changing room visit
- Clap the team out before heading to your heated, padded seats directly behind the bench
- Matchday Sponsor announcement in digital pre game email communication
- Matchday Sponsor profile in programme
- Matchday Sponsor name and logo on fixture profile on Saracens.com
- Matchday Sponsor stadium announcement and profile on big screen
- Signed shirt presentation on matchday
- Further bolt on benefits available
The average pricepoint for Matchday Sponsorship opportunities is £10,000 + VAT.
Our dedicated commercial team will provide a personalised quote on the basis of the desired fixture and your specific requirements. The package is for 10 guests on matchday but packages are available for larger groups.
For more information call +44 203 695 3384 or register your interest below