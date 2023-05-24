Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
MATCHDAY SPONSORSHIP

Matchday Sponsorship at Saracens is a multi-faceted option that enables businesses to turbo charge their brand awareness as well as providing a priceless matchday hospitality experience to share with existing or prospective customers.

 

"Saracens matchdays are truly unique and matchday sponsors are at the heart of that. Furthermore, Matchday Sponsors enjoy incredible exposure to the substantial Saracens Group consumer database."

 

The Matchday Sponsorship package includes pre-game digital brand promotion, matchday advertising via the big screen and a profile in the matchday programme.

Additionally, the package includes a signed shirt, a behind the scenes stadium tour and much sought after access for 10 guests to the renowned and incredibly exclusive W Club, Saracens unique take on the Tunnel Club format, where Long Room at Lords meets NFL High 5 Zone meets THFC Tunnel Club - A world’s first in rugby!

For businesses looking for a statement marketing activity to promote themselves that delivers an unforgettable experience for guests, you need look no further.   

"Thank you and your team so much for the hospitality. It was great working with you to put this together."

 

 

"Thanks for an absolutely amazing day, everyone really enjoyed themselves."

The benefits of Matchday Sponsorship include:

  • W Club Hospitality for 10 guests. An opportunity to be at the heart of the action with VIP access to the club, players and coaches. Luxury hospitality situated in the player tunnel
  • VIP entrance arrival through board and player entrance & welcome champagne reception
  • Exquisite four course dining experience with sommelier fine wine pairings & fully inclusive beverage package throughout
  • Club legend hosting & first team player visit and photo op
  • Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game and during warm up & a changing room visit
  • Clap the team out before heading to your heated, padded seats directly behind the bench
  • Matchday Sponsor announcement in digital pre game email communication 
  • Matchday Sponsor profile in programme
  • Matchday Sponsor name and logo on fixture profile on Saracens.com
  • Matchday Sponsor stadium announcement and profile on big screen
  • Signed shirt presentation on matchday
  • Further bolt on benefits available

The average pricepoint for Matchday Sponsorship opportunities is £10,000 + VAT.

Our dedicated commercial team will provide a personalised quote on the basis of the desired fixture and your specific requirements. The package is for 10 guests on matchday but packages are available for larger groups.


For more information call +44 203 695 3384 or register your interest below

