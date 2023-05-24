The Matchday Sponsorship package includes pre-game digital brand promotion, matchday advertising via the big screen and a profile in the matchday programme.

Additionally, the package includes a signed shirt, a behind the scenes stadium tour and much sought after access for 10 guests to the renowned and incredibly exclusive W Club, Saracens unique take on the Tunnel Club format, where Long Room at Lords meets NFL High 5 Zone meets THFC Tunnel Club - A world’s first in rugby!

For businesses looking for a statement marketing activity to promote themselves that delivers an unforgettable experience for guests, you need look no further.