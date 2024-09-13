Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
DEFENDER PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP
SATURDAY 26TH OCTOBER 2024
The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters on Saturday, 26th October at Bellmont School.
Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams.
Vital in fostering the values at the heart of the game, the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup is a key part of the grassroots rugby calendar each season that allows Defender to connect with the rugby community and the people at the heart of it.
The events are designed to provide aspiring young players with the chance to play competitive fixtures in a format to aid their development, all within the spirit of rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship. Allowing them to learn vital lessons, that will serve them both on and off the rugby pitch.
Since its inception, the Defender (previously Land Rover) Premiership Rugby Cup has helped over 100,000 youngsters discover rugby through the annual rugby events, with some realising their dreams of going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs.
Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams.
Vital in fostering the values at the heart of the game, the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup is a key part of the grassroots rugby calendar each season that allows Defender to connect with the rugby community and the people at the heart of it.
The events are designed to provide aspiring young players with the chance to play competitive fixtures in a format to aid their development, all within the spirit of rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship. Allowing them to learn vital lessons, that will serve them both on and off the rugby pitch.
Since its inception, the Defender (previously Land Rover) Premiership Rugby Cup has helped over 100,000 youngsters discover rugby through the annual rugby events, with some realising their dreams of going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs.
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.