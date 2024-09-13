The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters on Saturday, 26th October at Bellmont School.



Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams.



Vital in fostering the values at the heart of the game, the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup is a key part of the grassroots rugby calendar each season that allows Defender to connect with the rugby community and the people at the heart of it.



The events are designed to provide aspiring young players with the chance to play competitive fixtures in a format to aid their development, all within the spirit of rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship. Allowing them to learn vital lessons, that will serve them both on and off the rugby pitch.



Since its inception, the Defender (previously Land Rover) Premiership Rugby Cup has helped over 100,000 youngsters discover rugby through the annual rugby events, with some realising their dreams of going on to play for Premiership Rugby clubs.

