Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Introducing a rugby experience like no other. The W Club at StoneX Stadium, a world first in the rugby, blending the prestige of the Long Room at Lord's with the exclusivity of the Tunnel Club.

The W Club is our most elite lounge, offering an extraordinary opportunity to dine in the heart of the action, the players' tunnel, while enjoying an all- inclusive beverage package and appearances from legendary club hosts.

 

Luxury heated padded seats
Exclusive Player access
Changing room & pitch visit
5 course fine dining experience
This unique, all-access experience lets you immerse yourself in the game like never before. From witnessing pre- and post-match moments up close, to touring the players' changing rooms, to watching world-class rugby from a luxurious heated, padded seat on the halfway line, The W Club is the ultimate match day indulgence.

W Club Pricing:

Individual Match 
£650 + VAT (Average Price)
Seasonal 
£10,000 + VAT 
Key Features:

  • Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team
  • One Valet parking space per Membership outside West Stand Entrance
  • All first team Gallagher Premiership, Cup and European home matches
  • Experiential dining experience and fully inclusive beverage package
  • Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game during warm up and VIP changing room tour
  • Clap the teams out as they take to the field
  • Post match player visits
  • Access to coaches’ post-match press conference
  • Former club legend, Sonic hosting this incredible experience

Partners

