Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
The W Club
The W Club
Introducing a rugby experience like no other. The W Club at StoneX Stadium, a world first in the rugby, blending the prestige of the Long Room at Lord's with the exclusivity of the Tunnel Club.
The W Club is our most elite lounge, offering an extraordinary opportunity to dine in the heart of the action, the players' tunnel, while enjoying an all- inclusive beverage package and appearances from legendary club hosts.
This unique, all-access experience lets you immerse yourself in the game like never before. From witnessing pre- and post-match moments up close, to touring the players' changing rooms, to watching world-class rugby from a luxurious heated, padded seat on the halfway line, The W Club is the ultimate match day indulgence.
W Club Pricing:
Individual Match
£650 + VAT (Average Price)
Seasonal
£10,000 + VAT
Key Features:
- Luxury heated, padded seats directly behind the home team
- One Valet parking space per Membership outside West Stand Entrance
- All first team Gallagher Premiership, Cup and European home matches
- Experiential dining experience and fully inclusive beverage package
- Chaperoned access to pitch pre-game during warm up and VIP changing room tour
- Clap the teams out as they take to the field
- Post match player visits
- Access to coaches’ post-match press conference
- Former club legend, Sonic hosting this incredible experience