Eight Academy Players named in England U18s squad

Eight Saracens Men’s U18s players have been named in the 26-man England U18s squad for the upcoming U18s International Series.

Matthew Branch-Holland, Jack Marshall, Jack Murphy, Noah Caluori, Finn Keylock, Ben Morrow, Fraser Rawlins and Asa Stewart-Harris have all been named in the side, with Rawlins looking to add to his two U18s caps and the other seven looking forward to making their debuts at age-grade level.

With the 2024 Series fixtures also now confirmed, England U18 Men will face age-grade counterparts Ireland, France and South Africa in Cape Town and Paarl next month. Georgia and a South Africa A side also participating in the three-round competition that takes place in August, with SuperSport Schools broadcasting each fixture live.

All at Saracens are delighted to see eight of our young guns ready to wear the rose and will be looking forward to seeing their progress in an England shirt next month.