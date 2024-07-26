Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Eight Academy Players named in England U18s squad

26.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Benmorrow
Saracens Under 18 V Bath Under 18

Eight Saracens Men’s U18s players have been named in the 26-man England U18s squad for the upcoming U18s International Series.

Matthew Branch-Holland, Jack Marshall, Jack Murphy, Noah Caluori, Finn Keylock, Ben Morrow, Fraser Rawlins and Asa Stewart-Harris have all been named in the side, with Rawlins looking to add to his two U18s caps and the other seven looking forward to making their debuts at age-grade level.

With the 2024 Series fixtures also now confirmed, England U18 Men will face age-grade counterparts Ireland, France and South Africa in Cape Town and Paarl next month. Georgia and a South Africa A side also participating in the three-round competition that takes place in August, with SuperSport Schools broadcasting each fixture live.

All at Saracens are delighted to see eight of our young guns ready to wear the rose and will be looking forward to seeing their progress in an England shirt next month.

News

See all news
Benmorrow

Eight Academy Players named in England U18s squad

Eight Saracens Men’s U18s players have been named in the 26-man England U18s squad for the upcoming U18s International Series. Matthew Branch-Holland, Jack Marshall, Jack Murphy, Noah Caluori, Finn Keylock, Ben Morrow, Fraser Rawlins and Asa Stewart-Harris have all been named in the side, with Rawlins looking to add to his two U18s caps and […]

26.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Hardysigns

Emma Hardy joins Saracens Women

Saracens Women are excited to confirm the arrival of former Loughborough Lightning centre Emma Hardy. Having made 85 appearances in the African Violet of Loughborough, Hardy’s arrival is an exciting one for Saracens, as the former England U20s player gets ready to link up with her new teammates. Hardy will combine her playing time in […]

25.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mcintoshre Sign

Fi McIntosh commits future to Saracens Women

Saracens Women are happy to confirm that second-row Fi McIntosh has signed a new deal with the club. McIntosh became a Scottish international last season, making her debut for her county against England, as she continues to impress in the pack. Having already made 48 appearances in Saracens colours, McIntosh admitted that Saracens had become […]

24.07.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross