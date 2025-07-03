Three named in England U20 squad for South Africa fixture

Noah Caluori will make his England U20 debut on Friday as England U20 face South Africa U20 in their second group stage fixture of the U20 World Championships in Rovigo.

Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke will both start against the Junior Springboks with Noah Caluori expected to make his first competitive appearance for Mark Mapletoft's side off the bench.

Mapletoft’s side face Australia at the Payanini Centre next Wednesday (9th, 17:00 BST) to conclude the pool stages of the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.

“Our meeting against Scotland gave us many positive learnings and the boys adapted well to the demands of an opening fixture in the heat against a tough pack,” pathway scrum and defence coach Nathan Catt said.

“South Africa always promises to be very testing yet exciting fixture. We want our boys to commit to the moment throughout and build strongly together.

“A core principle of our campaign is to make lifelong memories through raising our levels of high performance every week, and this match will be no exception.”

England U20 Men team to face South Africa (includes current club, community club and U20 caps)

15 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 13 caps)

14 Ben Redshaw (cc) (Gloucester Rugby, West Park Leeds RFC, 9 caps)

13 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 5 caps)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 4 caps)

11 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 9 caps)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 10 caps)

9 Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 2 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 6 caps)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 6 caps)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 11 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 15 caps)

5 Tom Burrow (cc) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 6 caps)

6 Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 3 caps)

7 Samuel Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, 1 cap)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 15 caps)

Replacements

16 Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, uncapped)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 5 caps)

18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 6 caps)

19 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 14 caps)

20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 5 caps)

21 Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, 6 caps)

22 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 3 caps)

23 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped)