Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Three named in England U20 squad for South Africa fixture

03.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
sig2839a
U18 international series: england v georgia

Noah Caluori will make his England U20 debut on Friday as England U20 face South Africa U20 in their second group stage fixture of the U20 World Championships in Rovigo.

Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke will both start against the Junior Springboks with Noah Caluori expected to make his first competitive appearance for Mark Mapletoft's side off the bench.

Mapletoft’s side face Australia at the Payanini Centre next Wednesday (9th, 17:00 BST) to conclude the pool stages of the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.

“Our meeting against Scotland gave us many positive learnings and the boys adapted well to the demands of an opening fixture in the heat against a tough pack,” pathway scrum and defence coach Nathan Catt said.

“South Africa always promises to be very testing yet exciting fixture. We want our boys to commit to the moment throughout and build strongly together.

“A core principle of our campaign is to make lifelong memories through raising our levels of high performance every week, and this match will be no exception.”

England U20 Men team to face South Africa (includes current club, community club and U20 caps) 

15 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 13 caps)

14 Ben Redshaw (cc) (Gloucester Rugby, West Park Leeds RFC, 9 caps)

13 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 5 caps)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 4 caps)

11 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 9 caps) 

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 10 caps)

9 Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 2 caps)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 6 caps)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 6 caps)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 11 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 15 caps) 

5 Tom Burrow (cc) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 6 caps)

6 Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 3 caps)

7 Samuel Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, 1 cap)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 15 caps)

Replacements

16 Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, uncapped)

17 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 5 caps)

18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 6 caps)

19 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 14 caps)

20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 5 caps)

21 Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, 6 caps)

22 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 3 caps)

23 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped) 

News

See all news
Scotland v england guinness six nations 2024

Sarries duo selected for Scotland opener

Fergus Burke and Andy Onyeama-Christie have both been selected to represent Scotland on the Pacific Tour and are set to face the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on July 5th. The match is expected to mark Burke’s debut, as he earns his first cap for Scotland against his native New Zealand. Onyeama-Christie returns to international […]

03.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
sig2839a

Three named in England U20 squad for South Africa fixture

Noah Caluori will make his England U20 debut on Friday as England U20 face South Africa U20 in their second group stage fixture of the U20 World Championships in Rovigo. Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke will both start against the Junior Springboks with Noah Caluori expected to make his first competitive appearance for Mark Mapletoft's […]

03.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners