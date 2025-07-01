Laetitia Royer signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of experienced international Laetitia Royer.

The former World Team of the Year nominee will join the North London outfit following her involvement with Canada at the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

A versatile forward capable of featuring in both the second row and back row, the 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the StoneX, having spent the last five years in France with Lons Section Paloise and ASM Romagnat.

Royer’s standout performances for Romagnat earned her a place in the 2024 World Rugby Dream Team of the Year, where she was named alongside fellow Saracen Sophie de Goede.

Looking ahead to her new challenge, Royer is excited to make the move across the Channel.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in France, but I’m thrilled to be joining Saracens and embracing a new league and way of life. Excited for the new adventure in North London and to play with some new and old friends.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is pleased to bring in a player of Royer’s calibre.

“Leats has established herself as one of the best back five players in the world. She has done this by working incredibly hard to put her game and body in the best place possible. Her performances in France and for Canada have been outstanding. Her physicality and athleticism enable her to shape games and create key moments and momentum changes instantly.

One thing that became apparent away from rugby is Leats’ desire to help people grow and develop off-field connections. A leader on and off the field, I am delighted that Leats will be joining us, and I can’t wait to see her impact both on and off the field.”