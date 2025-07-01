Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Partners

Laetitia Royer signs for Saracens

01.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Australia v canada pacific four series
New zealand v canada: pacific four series

Saracens can confirm the signing of experienced international Laetitia Royer.

The former World Team of the Year nominee will join the North London outfit following her involvement with Canada at the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

A versatile forward capable of featuring in both the second row and back row, the 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the StoneX, having spent the last five years in France with Lons Section Paloise and ASM Romagnat.

Royer’s standout performances for Romagnat earned her a place in the 2024 World Rugby Dream Team of the Year, where she was named alongside fellow Saracen Sophie de Goede.

Looking ahead to her new challenge, Royer is excited to make the move across the Channel.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in France, but I’m thrilled to be joining Saracens and embracing a new league and way of life. Excited for the new adventure in North London and to play with some new and old friends.”

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is pleased to bring in a player of Royer’s calibre.

“Leats has established herself as one of the best back five players in the world. She has done this by working incredibly hard to put her game and body in the best place possible. Her performances in France and for Canada have been outstanding. Her physicality and athleticism enable her to shape games and create key moments and momentum changes instantly.

One thing that became apparent away from rugby is Leats’ desire to help people grow and develop off-field connections. A leader on and off the field, I am delighted that Leats will be joining us, and I can’t wait to see her impact both on and off the field.”

News

27939119 saracensvsgloucester 52 jpg harry scott munro 20241215 201008 min

Alysha Corrigan Re-Signs with Saracens

Saracens can confirm that winger Alysha Corrigan has signed a new deal with the club. The Canadian international has committed to extending her stay in NW4, having rejoined the club at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Corrigan has a proven track record of delivering in big moments, scoring key tries in both the 2024/25 […]

01.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 07 01 at 14.19.53

Saracens discover Investec Champions Cup opponents

Saracens Men will face Stade Toulousain, Hollywoodbets Sharks, ASM Clermont Auvergne and Glasgow Warriors after being drawn in Investec Champions Cup Pool One. The draw was conducted and Sarries will face some mouthwatering clashes in the top tier of European rugby. Fellow Gallagher Premiership side Sale Sharks are also in the same pool but won't […]

01.07.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

