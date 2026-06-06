MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 32 - 12 Saracens Men (PREM R18)

Saracens' winning streak came to an end at Sandy Park as Exeter Chiefs secured their place in the play offs with victory in the final game of the regular season.

The Original Club of North London took an early lead, but ill discipline ultimately proved costly as Exeter claimed a bonus point win and secured the final spot in the top four.

Despite it being the final game of the regular season, difficult weather conditions played a major role throughout, with wind and rain having a significant impact on proceedings.

Both sides spent the opening exchanges trying to judge the conditions, with a series of tactical kicks from either team. Charge downs from Charlie Bracken and Theo McFarland put Exeter under early pressure and, after a goal line drop out went directly into touch, Saracens were handed a prime opportunity to open the scoring.

After being held out from the initial phase, Sarries worked through multiple carries before a dominant surge from Tom Willis created momentum. Charlie Bracken then spotted space on the blindside, finding Max Malins, who quickly released Tobias Elliott to stroll over in the corner for the game's opening try.

Exeter responded quickly. A string of penalties from the visitors swung momentum firmly towards the Chiefs and, with 20 minutes remaining in the half, Henry Slade reduced the deficit to two points from the tee.

Saracens thought they had found another crucial score on the half hour mark. Fergus Burke sliced through a gap just inside the Exeter half before delivering an excellent pass to Rotimi Segun. However, after a TMO review, the winger was adjudged to have knocked the ball on just before grounding it.

As the penalty count continued to rise, Exeter capitalised in the closing stages of the half. Three penalties in quick succession, the last of which resulted in Charlie Bracken being shown a yellow card, handed the hosts momentum heading into the break. A well executed line out move then allowed Max Norey to dive over in the corner with the clock in the red.

Exeter began the second half in the same manner they ended the first, taking full advantage of the extra player. A breakaway try finished by Henry Slade inside the opening ten minutes was followed by a successful penalty from the centre, stretching the lead further.

Following a difficult defensive period, Saracens again paid the price for ill discipline. A scrum penalty deep inside their own territory gave Exeter an opportunity to tap and go, with Andrea Zambonin eventually crashing over for the Chiefs' third try of the afternoon.

Saracens fought back in the closing stages. A powerful break from Tom Willis put the hosts under pressure and, moments later, Owen Farrell produced an excellent pass to Max Malins out wide. Malins found Tobias Elliott, who in turn released Nick Isiekwe to sprint over in the corner.

Despite the late response, Exeter had the final word. Stephen Varney hacked through a loose ball, with the bounce sitting up perfectly for the scrum half to gather and score, sealing victory for the hosts and confirming their place in the play offs.