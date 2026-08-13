Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

5 MUST ATTEND PWR FIXTURES!

13.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
0381c63b a1b8 40ad b702 ec1b322f6c00Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Womens Rugby FINAL165 (1)

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history.

The Women in Black head into the campaign as reigning JAECOO PWR champions, chasing back-to-back titles under Alex Austerberry. There has never been a better time to be in the stands at StoneX. Here are five unmissable home fixtures to build your season around:

1. THE TITLE DEFENCE BEGINS: SARACENS WOMEN vs LEICESTER TIGERS

Sunday 22 November 2026 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

Saracens Women open the defence of their JAECOO PWR title in North London, welcoming Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium. With Rugby World Cup stars back in black and the hunt for a fourth league title underway, this is your first chance to see the champions in action on home turf.

New season, same relentless standard. Get your tickets HERE to be there from the first whistle.

2. FESTIVE FIXTURES IN NORTH LONDON: SARACENS WOMEN vs GLOUCESTER-HARTPURY

Sunday 20 December 2026 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

The Women in Black round off a huge festive week at StoneX by welcoming Gloucester-Hartpury, one of the most successful sides in the PWR and a genuine top-of-the-table threat to Sarries' title defence.

With the Christmas crowds out in force, expect a high-intensity, high-stakes clash between two of the league's heavyweights before everyone heads off for the holidays.

Tickets are already released for this fixtureso make sure to get the perfect Saracens fan gift HERE before they are gone!

3. THE NEW YEAR RETURN: SARACENS WOMEN vs BRISTOL BEARS

Saturday 9 January 2027 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

Saracens kick off 2027 back on home soil, hosting Bristol Bears in the first of back-to-back home fixtures in the new year. It's the perfect chance to start your year and get behind the Women in Black as they push on with their title defence on the grounds of StoneX Stadium.

4. THE LONDON DERBY: SARACENS WOMEN vs HARLEQUINS

Saturday 20 March 2027

There is no rivalry in the women's game quite like Saracens vs Harlequins.

The duel has produced World Cup-calibre rugby and some of the most dramatic finishes in PWR history. This game should be at the top of the bucket-list for any Sarries fan.

5. THE FINAL REMATCH: SARACENS WOMEN vs TRAILFINDERS

Saturday 29 May 2027 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

As the regular season builds to its climax, Saracens welcome Trailfinders back to North London for a direct rematch of the PWR Final. With play-off positions on the line and history between these two London rivals running deep, this penultimate-round clash promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the season.

Be there as the title race reaches boiling point.

DON'T MISS A MOMENT

Tickets for the first three PWR home games are already live! Make sure to get yours NOW before they are gone!

The best way to guarantee your seat at every one of these fixtures, and every other home game in North London, is a 2026/27 Season Ticket. Secure yours today and be there for every twist of a landmark season, including the club's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Get your season tickets HERE!

News

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Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
13.08.26

SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

Saracens are delighted to announce that second row Olamide Sodeke has re-signed with the club. A product of the Saracens Academy system, Sodeke's rugby journey began at Blackheath before he was picked up by the North London club, going on to join the Senior Academy in 2023. The former England Under 18 international has since […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Lav Action (1)
13.08.26

Saracens Women confirm Senior Academy Graduates

Four Oaklands College graduates join Saracens Women's Senior Academy Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that four players have progressed from the club's Academy into the Senior Academy, highlighting the continued success of the club's longstanding player pathway in partnership with Oaklands College. After two years of development within the Saracens pathway, Alix Ahad, Leila […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
13.08.26

5 MUST ATTEND PWR FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history. The Women in Black head into the campaign as reigning JAECOO PWR champions, chasing back-to-back titles under Alex Austerberry. There has never been a better time to be in the stands at StoneX. Here are five unmissable home fixtures to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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