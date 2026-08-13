5 MUST ATTEND PWR FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history.

The Women in Black head into the campaign as reigning JAECOO PWR champions, chasing back-to-back titles under Alex Austerberry. There has never been a better time to be in the stands at StoneX. Here are five unmissable home fixtures to build your season around:

1. THE TITLE DEFENCE BEGINS: SARACENS WOMEN vs LEICESTER TIGERS

Sunday 22 November 2026 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

Saracens Women open the defence of their JAECOO PWR title in North London, welcoming Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium. With Rugby World Cup stars back in black and the hunt for a fourth league title underway, this is your first chance to see the champions in action on home turf.

New season, same relentless standard. Get your tickets HERE to be there from the first whistle.

2. FESTIVE FIXTURES IN NORTH LONDON: SARACENS WOMEN vs GLOUCESTER-HARTPURY

Sunday 20 December 2026 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

The Women in Black round off a huge festive week at StoneX by welcoming Gloucester-Hartpury, one of the most successful sides in the PWR and a genuine top-of-the-table threat to Sarries' title defence.

With the Christmas crowds out in force, expect a high-intensity, high-stakes clash between two of the league's heavyweights before everyone heads off for the holidays.

Tickets are already released for this fixtureso make sure to get the perfect Saracens fan gift HERE before they are gone!

3. THE NEW YEAR RETURN: SARACENS WOMEN vs BRISTOL BEARS

Saturday 9 January 2027 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

Saracens kick off 2027 back on home soil, hosting Bristol Bears in the first of back-to-back home fixtures in the new year. It's the perfect chance to start your year and get behind the Women in Black as they push on with their title defence on the grounds of StoneX Stadium.

4. THE LONDON DERBY: SARACENS WOMEN vs HARLEQUINS

Saturday 20 March 2027

There is no rivalry in the women's game quite like Saracens vs Harlequins.

The duel has produced World Cup-calibre rugby and some of the most dramatic finishes in PWR history. This game should be at the top of the bucket-list for any Sarries fan.

5. THE FINAL REMATCH: SARACENS WOMEN vs TRAILFINDERS

Saturday 29 May 2027 | StoneX Stadium | JAECOO PWR

As the regular season builds to its climax, Saracens welcome Trailfinders back to North London for a direct rematch of the PWR Final. With play-off positions on the line and history between these two London rivals running deep, this penultimate-round clash promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the season.

Be there as the title race reaches boiling point.

DON'T MISS A MOMENT

Tickets for the first three PWR home games are already live! Make sure to get yours NOW before they are gone!

The best way to guarantee your seat at every one of these fixtures, and every other home game in North London, is a 2026/27 Season Ticket. Secure yours today and be there for every twist of a landmark season, including the club's 150th anniversary celebrations.

Get your season tickets HERE!