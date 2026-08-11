FIRST THREE GALLAGHER PREM FIXTURES NOW ON SALE

Early bird tickets are on sale now for the first three Saracens Gallagher PREM home fixtures.

Tickets for Saracens' opening three Gallagher PREM fixtures of the season are on sale now, with early bird pricing available for a limited time - adult tickets from £25 and U16 from £12. Don't wait, book yours today before prices go up. Click here to buy.

New Director of Rugby Brendan Venter's side will begin their Gallagher PREM campaign with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers at 15:00 on Sunday 27 September.

The first home fixture sees Sale Sharks head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 4 October, with kick off at 15:00 - supporters' first chance to see a new-look Saracens side in North London, and to celebrate the start of our iconic 150th season.

The Men in Black remain at StoneX Stadium the following weekend, welcoming Bristol Bears on Saturday 10 October. Expect Oktoberfest fun all round, so get the gang together and make the most of the last of the autumn sunshine. Looking for a group ticket offer? Contact Supporter Services team at supporterservices@saracens.net who can help you out.

Saracens then travel south of the river for the much-anticipated London Derby against Harlequins at The Stoop - be there to help build our Saracens support and get the boys a huge win in our two-part London Derby series.

Next, we return home to face Newcastle Red Bulls on Saturday 31 October, ahead of the PREM Rugby Cup window during the Nations Championship. This will be our kid-focused Halloween matchday, with fun for all the family.

With the Investec Champions Cup and PREM Rugby Cup fixtures also confirmed, another exciting season of rugby awaits in North London.

With match ticket prices up this year, the best way to guarantee your seat for every game is a Season Ticket, from just £219. Get yours today.

You can download the full fixture list via PDF here!