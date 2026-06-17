PRICES FOR 2026/27:

A Women’s Season Ticket gives you access to all Saracens Women’s home league and pool-stage fixtures, including PWR Cup matches (excluding pre-season friendlies and knockout fixtures), providing the same level of access as the 2025/26 season.



Please see the pricing table below. If you are renewing an existing Saracens Women’s season ticket, you will qualify for the renewal price shown. If you are purchasing a Saracens Women’s season ticket for the first time, you will pay the first-time buyer price.



As a benefit of being part of the wider Saracens family, Men’s Season Ticket Holders qualify for the preferential rate shown in the bottom row, regardless of whether they have previously held a Women’s Season Ticket. This means that if you hold a Men’s Season Ticket and are buying a Women’s Season Ticket for the first time, you will still receive the Men’s Season Ticket Holder price.