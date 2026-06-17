Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens 2026/27 Women's Season Ticket

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Women's Season Tickets 2026/27


For the 2026/27 season, we have reviewed our Women's Seasonal Membership offering and listened carefully to feedback from supporters. As a result, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar experience for fans.


Key information for the 2026/27 season:

  • Season Ticket prices have been frozen, meaning you can continue to support the team throughout the season at the same price as last year.
  • We will continue to offer a discounted renewal rate for existing Women's Season Ticket holders, as well as a discounted rate for Men's Season Ticket holders who wish to add a Women's Season Ticket.
  • We have simplified our pricing structure by removing concession categories, with the exception of Under-16s, who will continue to receive a discounted rate. The Under-16 discount will change from 50% off to 25% off.
Saracens v Exeter ChiefsLoughborough Lightning Rugby Women v Saracens WomenSaracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
PRICES FOR 2026/27:

A Women’s Season Ticket gives you access to all Saracens Women’s home league and pool-stage fixtures, including PWR Cup matches (excluding pre-season friendlies and knockout fixtures), providing the same level of access as the 2025/26 season.


Please see the pricing table below. If you are renewing an existing Saracens Women’s season ticket, you will qualify for the renewal price shown. If you are purchasing a Saracens Women’s season ticket for the first time, you will pay the first-time buyer price.


As a benefit of being part of the wider Saracens family, Men’s Season Ticket Holders qualify for the preferential rate shown in the bottom row, regardless of whether they have previously held a Women’s Season Ticket. This means that if you hold a Men’s Season Ticket and are buying a Women’s Season Ticket for the first time, you will still receive the Men’s Season Ticket Holder price.

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EARLY RENEWAL INCENTIVES

  • Renew your Season Ticket before [INSERT DATE] and you’ll receive an invitation to our exclusive Season Ticket Holder BBQ during pre-season in August – a relaxed event where you can meet players, coaches and fellow supporters ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season. 
  • Renew before [SECOND DATE] and you’ll also gain access to a dedicated 2026/27 Season Ticket Holder area at the Leicester Tigers fixture, including a special pre-match Q&A session with players and special guests.
DO YOU NEED HELP PURCHASING YOUR SEASON TICKET?

Our brilliant Supporter Services team is on hand to help with any enquiries from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

You can contact the team by email at supporterservices@saracens.net or by phone on 0203 870 3303, and they’ll be happy to assist with your renewal.

Partners

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