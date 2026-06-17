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Saracens 2026/27 Women's Season Ticket
Women's Season Tickets 2026/27
For the 2026/27 season, we have reviewed our Women's Seasonal Membership offering and listened carefully to feedback from supporters. As a result, Seasonal Memberships will now be known as Season Tickets, creating a simpler and more familiar experience for fans.
Key information for the 2026/27 season:
- Season Ticket prices have been frozen, meaning you can continue to support the team throughout the season at the same price as last year.
- We will continue to offer a discounted renewal rate for existing Women's Season Ticket holders, as well as a discounted rate for Men's Season Ticket holders who wish to add a Women's Season Ticket.
- We have simplified our pricing structure by removing concession categories, with the exception of Under-16s, who will continue to receive a discounted rate. The Under-16 discount will change from 50% off to 25% off.
A Women’s Season Ticket gives you access to all Saracens Women’s home league and pool-stage fixtures, including PWR Cup matches (excluding pre-season friendlies and knockout fixtures), providing the same level of access as the 2025/26 season.
Please see the pricing table below. If you are renewing an existing Saracens Women’s season ticket, you will qualify for the renewal price shown. If you are purchasing a Saracens Women’s season ticket for the first time, you will pay the first-time buyer price.
As a benefit of being part of the wider Saracens family, Men’s Season Ticket Holders qualify for the preferential rate shown in the bottom row, regardless of whether they have previously held a Women’s Season Ticket. This means that if you hold a Men’s Season Ticket and are buying a Women’s Season Ticket for the first time, you will still receive the Men’s Season Ticket Holder price.
EARLY RENEWAL INCENTIVES
- Renew your Season Ticket before [INSERT DATE] and you’ll receive an invitation to our exclusive Season Ticket Holder BBQ during pre-season in August – a relaxed event where you can meet players, coaches and fellow supporters ahead of the start of the 2026/27 season.
- Renew before [SECOND DATE] and you’ll also gain access to a dedicated 2026/27 Season Ticket Holder area at the Leicester Tigers fixture, including a special pre-match Q&A session with players and special guests.
Our brilliant Supporter Services team is on hand to help with any enquiries from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.
You can contact the team by email at supporterservices@saracens.net or by phone on 0203 870 3303, and they’ll be happy to assist with your renewal.