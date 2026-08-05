Register Now for the First Four Saracens Community Festivals

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Register Now for the First Four Saracens Community Festivals

05.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
COMM Festivals First4 4x5

We're delighted to announce the first four Saracens Community Festivals for the 2026/27 season

This gives young players the opportunity to play at StoneX Stadium before cheering on the Men in Black. The festivals are open to a range of age groups and will take place ahead of selected home fixtures throughout the season.

Boys U13s Festival
Sunday 4th October 2026
Saracens vs Sale Sharks (15:00 kick off)

Mixed U9s Festival
Saturday 10th October 2026
Saracens vs Bristol Bears (17:30 kick off)

Mixed U11s Festival
Saturday 21st November 2026
Saracens vs Harlequins (12:00 kick off)

Prep Schools Festival
Saturday 5th December 2026
Saracens vs Northampton Saints (17:30 kick off)

Places are limited for each festival, so we encourage teams to register early to secure their place.

To find out more and register your team, visit the Saracens Community page.

News

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Newcastle Red Bulls v Saracens
13.08.26

SARACENS ANNOUNCES OLAMIDE SODEKE RE-SIGNS

Saracens are delighted to announce that second row Olamide Sodeke has re-signed with the club. A product of the Saracens Academy system, Sodeke's rugby journey began at Blackheath before he was picked up by the North London club, going on to join the Senior Academy in 2023. The former England Under 18 international has since […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Lav Action (1)
13.08.26

Saracens Women confirm Senior Academy Graduates

Four Oaklands College graduates join Saracens Women's Senior Academy Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that four players have progressed from the club's Academy into the Senior Academy, highlighting the continued success of the club's longstanding player pathway in partnership with Oaklands College. After two years of development within the Saracens pathway, Alix Ahad, Leila […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Gloucester Hartpury Women
13.08.26

5 MUST ATTEND PWR FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history. The Women in Black head into the campaign as reigning JAECOO PWR champions, chasing back-to-back titles under Alex Austerberry. There has never been a better time to be in the stands at StoneX. Here are five unmissable home fixtures to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

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