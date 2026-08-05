Register Now for the First Four Saracens Community Festivals

We're delighted to announce the first four Saracens Community Festivals for the 2026/27 season

This gives young players the opportunity to play at StoneX Stadium before cheering on the Men in Black. The festivals are open to a range of age groups and will take place ahead of selected home fixtures throughout the season.

Boys U13s Festival

Sunday 4th October 2026

Saracens vs Sale Sharks (15:00 kick off)

Mixed U9s Festival

Saturday 10th October 2026

Saracens vs Bristol Bears (17:30 kick off)

Mixed U11s Festival

Saturday 21st November 2026

Saracens vs Harlequins (12:00 kick off)

Prep Schools Festival

Saturday 5th December 2026

Saracens vs Northampton Saints (17:30 kick off)

Places are limited for each festival, so we encourage teams to register early to secure their place.

To find out more and register your team, visit the Saracens Community page.