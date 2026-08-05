SARACENS CONFIRM JAECOO PWR FIXTURE LIST

SARACENS WOMEN CAN CONFIRM THE FIXTURE LIST FOR THE 2026/27 JAECOO PWR CAMPAIGN.

Saracens Women begin their defence of the JAECOO PWR title at home, welcoming Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium to open the new season.

Following a bye in round two, the Women in Black hit the road for a trip to face Sale Sharks, before returning to North London for back-to-back home fixtures against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday 13 December and Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday 20 December.

As the festive period gives way to the new year, Saracens travel to Trailfinders Sports Club on 2 January as they repeat last season's final. A match you won't want to miss.

The Women in Black then settle in for a run of home fixtures, hosting Bristol Bears on Saturday 9 January and Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 16 January, giving supporters back-to-back chances to see the side in North London in the new year. Saracens then face Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears on the road throughout the winter months.

A repeat of a record breaking fixture last year, Sale Sharks will head back to the capital to play Saracens in late Feb, before a trip to Loughborough Lightning acts as the final buffer ahead of the much anticipated London Derby.

As the season builds towards its climax, Saracens travel to semi-finalists Exeter Chiefs, before the penultimate round sees the Original Club of North London back on home soil to battle fellow finalists Trailfinders.

Saracens are then taken to Gloucester-Hartpury, as the reigning champions look to secure their place in the PWR play-offs in order to continue defending their title.

With the Jaecoo NextGen PWR Cup fixtures already released it is set to be another huge season of rugby in North London.

All PWR Cup fixtures as well as the first three home PWR league are now ON SALE.

The full fixture list can also be downloaded here.

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Seasonal Membership. Get yours today!