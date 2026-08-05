SARACENS CONFIRM JAECOO PWR FIXTURE LIST

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

SARACENS CONFIRM JAECOO PWR FIXTURE LIST

05.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Women's Rugby Final
Thumbnail

SARACENS WOMEN CAN CONFIRM THE FIXTURE LIST FOR THE 2026/27 JAECOO PWR CAMPAIGN.

Saracens Women begin their defence of the JAECOO PWR title at home, welcoming Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium to open the new season.

Following a bye in round two, the Women in Black hit the road for a trip to face Sale Sharks, before returning to North London for back-to-back home fixtures against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday 13 December and Gloucester-Hartpury on Sunday 20 December.

As the festive period gives way to the new year, Saracens travel to Trailfinders Sports Club on 2 January as they repeat last season's final. A match you won't want to miss.

The Women in Black then settle in for a run of home fixtures, hosting Bristol Bears on Saturday 9 January and Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 16 January, giving supporters back-to-back chances to see the side in North London in the new year. Saracens then face Harlequins, Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears on the road throughout the winter months.

A repeat of a record breaking fixture last year, Sale Sharks will head back to the capital to play Saracens in late Feb, before a trip to Loughborough Lightning acts as the final buffer ahead of the much anticipated London Derby.

As the season builds towards its climax, Saracens travel to semi-finalists Exeter Chiefs, before the penultimate round sees the Original Club of North London back on home soil to battle fellow finalists Trailfinders.

Saracens are then taken to Gloucester-Hartpury, as the reigning champions look to secure their place in the PWR play-offs in order to continue defending their title.

With the Jaecoo NextGen PWR Cup fixtures already released it is set to be another huge season of rugby in North London.

All PWR Cup fixtures as well as the first three home PWR league are now ON SALE.

The full fixture list can also be downloaded here.

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Seasonal Membership. Get yours today!

News

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Saracens Women v Ealing Trailfinders Premiership Women's Rugby Final
05.08.26

SARACENS CONFIRM JAECOO PWR FIXTURE LIST

SARACENS WOMEN CAN CONFIRM THE FIXTURE LIST FOR THE 2026/27 JAECOO PWR CAMPAIGN. Saracens Women begin their defence of the JAECOO PWR title at home, welcoming Leicester Tigers to StoneX Stadium to open the new season. Following a bye in round two, the Women in Black hit the road for a trip to face Sale […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins GB
03.08.26

5 MUST ATTEND SARACENS FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history. Brendan Venter is back, Jamie George begins his final campaign in a Saracens shirt, and the club celebrates its 150th anniversary this season. There has never been a better time to be in the stands. Here are five unmissable fixtures […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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