Field and MacDougall awarded first Red Roses Senior Training Squad Call-up

BRYONY FIELD AND AMELIA MACDOUGALL ARE ONE OF SIX SARRIES CALLED UP INTO JOHN MITCHELL'S 36-PLAYER TRAINING SQUAD

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison will join Field and MacDougall for this upcoming camp from North London.

The camp forms part of the preperations for the upcoming WXV Global Series tournament where the Red Roses will come up against Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA. Their first game will see the selected XV face Australia on Saturday 12th September at Corpaq Stadium for their first fixture (kick-off 15.00pm).

Having won the previous WXV1 title both times, the Red Roses have six upcoming fixtures, with three home fixtures in September and three away fixtures in October, in the all-new WXV global series

Red Roses's 40-player training squad

Forwards

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 84 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Delaney Burns (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 9 caps)

May Campbell (Saracens, 5 caps)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 28 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 25 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 94 caps)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)

Bryony Field (Saracens, uncapped)

Keevy Fitzpatrick (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

Haidee Head (Trailfinders Women, 1 cap)

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 8 caps)

Hayley Jones (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 32 caps)

Haineala Lutui (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 82 caps)

Annabel Meta (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 53 caps)

Marlie Packer (Harlequins, 116 caps)

Demelza Short (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 49 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 57 caps)

Millie David (Bristol Bears, 1 cap)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 70 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 89 caps)

Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 38 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Amelia MacDougall (Saracens, uncapped)

Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Carmela Morrall (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 44 caps)

Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 51 caps)

Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps)

Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps)

Bo Westcombe-Evans (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps)

Tickets to all fixtures can be found on the England Rugby Website HERE!