Field and MacDougall awarded first Red Roses Senior Training Squad Call-up

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Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Field and MacDougall awarded first Red Roses Senior Training Squad Call-up

03.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Trailfinders
Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

BRYONY FIELD AND AMELIA MACDOUGALL ARE ONE OF SIX SARRIES CALLED UP INTO JOHN MITCHELL'S 36-PLAYER TRAINING SQUAD

May Campbell, Kelsey Clifford, Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison will join Field and MacDougall for this upcoming camp from North London.

The camp forms part of the preperations for the upcoming WXV Global Series tournament where the Red Roses will come up against Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA. Their first game will see the selected XV face Australia on Saturday 12th September at Corpaq Stadium for their first fixture (kick-off 15.00pm).

Having won the previous WXV1 title both times, the Red Roses have six upcoming fixtures, with three home fixtures in September and three away fixtures in October, in the all-new WXV global series

Red Roses's 40-player training squad

Forwards

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 84 caps) 
Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 62 caps) 
Delaney Burns (Bristol Bears, 6 caps) 
Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 9 caps) 
May Campbell (Saracens, 5 caps) 
Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 28 caps) 
Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 25 caps) 
Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 94 caps) 
Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps) 
Bryony Field (Saracens, uncapped) 
Keevy Fitzpatrick (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped) 
Haidee Head (Trailfinders Women, 1 cap) 
Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 8 caps) 
Hayley Jones (Trailfinders Women, uncapped) 
Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 32 caps) 
Haineala Lutui (Loughborough Lightning, 4 caps) 
Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 82 caps) 
Annabel Meta (Trailfinders Women, uncapped) 
Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 53 caps) 
Marlie Packer (Harlequins, 116 caps) 
Demelza Short (Bristol Bears, 4 caps) 
Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 49 caps) 
Jess Breach (Saracens, 57 caps) 
Millie David (Bristol Bears, 1 cap) 
Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 70 caps) 
Tatyana Heard (Sale Sharks, 36 caps) 
Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 89 caps) 
Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 38 caps) 
Ellie Kildunne (Bristol Bears, 62 caps) 
Amelia MacDougall (Saracens, uncapped) 
Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps) 
Carmela Morrall (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped) 
Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 44 caps) 
Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps) 
Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 51 caps) 
Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps) 
Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps) 
Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 4 caps) 
Bo Westcombe-Evans (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps)

Tickets to all fixtures can be found on the England Rugby Website HERE!

News

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The Showdown 5 Saracens v Harlequins GB
03.08.26

5 MUST ATTEND SARACENS FIXTURES!

The 2026/27 season is shaping up to be one of the biggest in Saracens history. Brendan Venter is back, Jamie George begins his final campaign in a Saracens shirt, and the club celebrates its 150th anniversary this season. There has never been a better time to be in the stands. Here are five unmissable fixtures […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
28.07.26

SARACENS MEN CONFIRM FIXTURES FOR 26/27 GALLAGHER PREM SEASON

New Director of Rugby Brendan Venter's side will begin their Gallagher PREM campaign with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers at 15:00 on Sunday 27 September. The first home fixture sees Sale Sharks head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 4 October, with kick off at 15:00, giving supporters their first […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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