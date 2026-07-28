SARACENS MEN CONFIRM FIXTURES FOR 26/27 GALLAGHER PREM SEASON

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

SARACENS MEN CONFIRM FIXTURES FOR 26/27 GALLAGHER PREM SEASON

28.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Saracens v Leicester Tigers

New Director of Rugby Brendan Venter's side will begin their Gallagher PREM campaign with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers at 15:00 on Sunday 27 September.

The first home fixture sees Sale Sharks head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 4 October, with kick off at 15:00, giving supporters their first opportunity to see a new look Saracens side in North London.

The Men in Black remain at StoneX Stadium the following weekend, welcoming Bristol Bears on Saturday 10 October.

Saracens then travel South of the river for the much anticipated London Derby against Harlequins at The Stoop, before returning home to face Newcastle Red Bulls ahead of the PREM Rugby Cup window during the Nations Championship.

Gallagher PREM action returns at the beginning of December as reigning champions Northampton Saints visit StoneX Stadium on Saturday 5 December.

As the festive period approaches, Saracens travel to Kingsholm to face Gloucester Rugby before making the trip to Sandy Park to take on Exeter Chiefs on Sunday 27 December.

The Original Club of North London begin the New Year by welcoming Bath Rugby to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 2 January for a 15:05 kick off, before travelling to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Red Bulls.

The Showdown returns for its seventh edition on 20 March, with Harlequins once again providing the opposition as London's biggest rugby rivalry takes centre stage.

The following weekend, Saracens travel to Franklin's Gardens to face Northampton Saints on 27 March.

After a short break, the Men in Black return to StoneX Stadium to host Leicester Tigers on 17 April before travelling to Salford Community Stadium to face Sale Sharks.

The closing weeks of the regular season include a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol Bears on 8 May, followed by a home fixture against Exeter Chiefs.

The final league fixture of the regular season sees Gloucester Rugby visit StoneX Stadium on 29 May, with Saracens hoping to secure their place in the Gallagher PREM play offs.

With the Investec Champions Cup and PREM Rugby Cup fixtures also confirmed, another exciting season of rugby awaits in North London.

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Season Ticket. Get yours today!

News

See all news
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
28.07.26

SARACENS MEN CONFIRM FIXTURES FOR 26/27 GALLAGHER PREM SEASON

New Director of Rugby Brendan Venter's side will begin their Gallagher PREM campaign with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers at 15:00 on Sunday 27 September. The first home fixture sees Sale Sharks head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 4 October, with kick off at 15:00, giving supporters their first […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Sale Sharks Gallagher PREM
23.07.26

Saracens appoint Ed Coetzee as Chief Executive Officer

Saracens is delighted to announce the appointment of Ed Coetzee as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer. Coetzee joins the club following a distinguished career in professional rugby, spanning executive leadership and elite playing experience across South Africa and Europe. He arrives from French side CA Brive, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Foundation Puz Quiz Header
23.07.26

Saracens Foundation Pub Quiz

For the first time, the Saracens Foundation will be holding a Saracens Season Opener pub quiz at the Wolfpack, West Hampstead to celebrate the start of the season and raise money for the Saracens Foundation. This is a pub quiz with a twist, with a range of rounds testing your rugby knowledge, as well as […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton