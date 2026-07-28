SARACENS MEN CONFIRM FIXTURES FOR 26/27 GALLAGHER PREM SEASON

New Director of Rugby Brendan Venter's side will begin their Gallagher PREM campaign with a trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers at 15:00 on Sunday 27 September.

The first home fixture sees Sale Sharks head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday 4 October, with kick off at 15:00, giving supporters their first opportunity to see a new look Saracens side in North London.

The Men in Black remain at StoneX Stadium the following weekend, welcoming Bristol Bears on Saturday 10 October.

Saracens then travel South of the river for the much anticipated London Derby against Harlequins at The Stoop, before returning home to face Newcastle Red Bulls ahead of the PREM Rugby Cup window during the Nations Championship.

Gallagher PREM action returns at the beginning of December as reigning champions Northampton Saints visit StoneX Stadium on Saturday 5 December.

As the festive period approaches, Saracens travel to Kingsholm to face Gloucester Rugby before making the trip to Sandy Park to take on Exeter Chiefs on Sunday 27 December.

The Original Club of North London begin the New Year by welcoming Bath Rugby to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 2 January for a 15:05 kick off, before travelling to Kingston Park to face Newcastle Red Bulls.

The Showdown returns for its seventh edition on 20 March, with Harlequins once again providing the opposition as London's biggest rugby rivalry takes centre stage.

The following weekend, Saracens travel to Franklin's Gardens to face Northampton Saints on 27 March.

After a short break, the Men in Black return to StoneX Stadium to host Leicester Tigers on 17 April before travelling to Salford Community Stadium to face Sale Sharks.

The closing weeks of the regular season include a trip to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol Bears on 8 May, followed by a home fixture against Exeter Chiefs.

The final league fixture of the regular season sees Gloucester Rugby visit StoneX Stadium on 29 May, with Saracens hoping to secure their place in the Gallagher PREM play offs.

With the Investec Champions Cup and PREM Rugby Cup fixtures also confirmed, another exciting season of rugby awaits in North London.

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Season Ticket. Get yours today!