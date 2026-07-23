Saracens Foundation Pub Quiz

For the first time, the Saracens Foundation will be holding a Saracens Season Opener pub quiz at the Wolfpack, West Hampstead to celebrate the start of the season and raise money for the Saracens Foundation.

This is a pub quiz with a twist, with a range of rounds testing your rugby knowledge, as well as your general knowledge and everything in between!

The evening will involve lots of opportunities to win exclusive Saracens prizes, all while raising vital funds for the community.

There will also be special appearances from some of the Saracens Men's team players on the night. This is not an event you want to miss.

You can buy your tickets online now to guarantee your spot for only £10, including a complimentary raffle ticket:

Ticket - Saracens Season Opener Pub Quiz - Saracens Foundation

Alternatively, entry will be £12.50 on the night, not inclusive of a raffle ticket and subject to availability.

See you there!