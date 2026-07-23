Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens Foundation Pub Quiz

23.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Foundation Puz Quiz Header
FOUNDATION Pub Quiz Wolfpack

For the first time, the Saracens Foundation will be holding a Saracens Season Opener pub quiz at the Wolfpack, West Hampstead to celebrate the start of the season and raise money for the Saracens Foundation.

This is a pub quiz with a twist, with a range of rounds testing your rugby knowledge, as well as your general knowledge and everything in between!

The evening will involve lots of opportunities to win exclusive Saracens prizes, all while raising vital funds for the community.

There will also be special appearances from some of the Saracens Men's team players on the night. This is not an event you want to miss. 

You can buy your tickets online now to guarantee your spot for only £10, including a complimentary raffle ticket: 

Ticket - Saracens Season Opener Pub Quiz - Saracens Foundation

Alternatively, entry will be £12.50 on the night, not inclusive of a raffle ticket and subject to availability.

See you there!

News

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Foundation Puz Quiz Header
23.07.26

Saracens Foundation Pub Quiz

For the first time, the Saracens Foundation will be holding a Saracens Season Opener pub quiz at the Wolfpack, West Hampstead to celebrate the start of the season and raise money for the Saracens Foundation. This is a pub quiz with a twist, with a range of rounds testing your rugby knowledge, as well as […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
23.07.26

DON’T WAIT, GRAB YOUR PREM RUGBY CUP TICKETS TODAY!

Our first three home PREM RUGBY CUP fixtures are officially on general sale. The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens renowned academy pathway to shine, bringing fast-paced rugby, big collisions and the chance to watch the clubs brightest young talent represent the Men in Black. Get your tickets now to watch upcoming stars, including Noah […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
22.07.26

Deborah Wills to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Deborah Wills will join Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2026/27 season. The GB Sevens international returned to Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 campaign from Bristol Bears, making her first appearance in black and red for a number of years against her former club in the PWR Cup. Wills made eight appearances […]

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