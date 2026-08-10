PensionBee unveiled as a new Saracens Lead Partner

PensionBee becomes Saracens' new front-of-shirt Partner in landmark three-year extension.

Saracens is delighted to announce PensionBee as the club's new front-of-shirt Partner, with the award-winning retirement savings provider extending its partnership with the club until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Having joined the Saracens family as Official Pension Partner ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, PensionBee will now take its place on the front of the Men's and Women's match shirts from the 2026/27 season, alongside expanded branding across training wear, coaches' kit, matchday bibs, and match shorts.

The new agreement is a natural evolution of a partnership built on shared values, with both organisations committed to long-term thinking, sustained performance, and empowering people to build brighter futures.

PensionBee becomes a Lead Partner of Saracens while continuing as the club's exclusive Official Pension Partner. The enhanced partnership reflects the strength of the relationship established over the past season and the shared ambition to continue delivering meaningful experiences for supporters on and off the field.

The announcement comes ahead of Saracens unveiling their new 2026/27 playing kit with a landmark campaign, as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary. The new front-of-shirt partnership forms a key part of this historic season, marking an exciting new chapter in one of English rugby's most iconic clubs.

Ed Coetzee, CEO at Saracens, said:

“We are delighted to welcome PensionBee as our new Front of Shirt Partner and Lead Partner of Saracens. This partnership brings together two ambitious organisations that share a commitment to innovation, sustainable growth and creating long term value for the people they serve. PensionBee's mission to help people build better financial futures aligns closely with our own commitment to developing people, inspiring performance and creating opportunities both on and off the field. We are proud to partner with an organisation that shares our values and our ambition for the future. As we begin our historic 150th anniversary season, this partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Saracens. We look forward to working alongside PensionBee to build a long-term relationship that delivers meaningful impact for our supporters, our communities and both organisations.”

Jordan Lowe, VP Partnerships at PensionBee, said:

"We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Saracens and take pride of place on the front of both the Men’s and Women’s shirts. Over the past season, we’ve seen firsthand how aligned our values of innovation, inclusion, sustained performance and empowering people to drive positive change are – and we’re excited to build on that momentum as a Lead Sponsor. We look forward to engaging with Saracens' passionate fan base and supporting the club over the next three seasons, while continuing to empower people across the UK to build a brighter financial future.”

About PensionBee

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £8.6 billion in assets on behalf of approximately 327,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement.

We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them. Each PensionBee customer has a personal account manager (“BeeKeeper”) to guide them through their savings and retirement journey. PensionBee has an “Excellent” Trustpilot rating based on over 13,000 reviews.

As a public company, we aspire to the highest standards in everything we do because our customers deserve peace of mind. Our team of approximately 230 professionals, based in London,New York and Uruguay, has one focus: you, our customer.

PensionBee is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:PBEE; OTCQX: PBNYF).