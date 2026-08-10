PensionBee unveiled as a new Saracens Lead Partner

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

PensionBee unveiled as a new Saracens Lead Partner

10.08.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WEB PB
SAR TRAINING JUL26 02 4x5

PensionBee becomes Saracens' new front-of-shirt Partner in landmark three-year extension.

Saracens is delighted to announce PensionBee as the club's new front-of-shirt Partner, with the award-winning retirement savings provider extending its partnership with the club until the end of the 2028/29 season.

Having joined the Saracens family as Official Pension Partner ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, PensionBee will now take its place on the front of the Men's and Women's match shirts from the 2026/27 season, alongside expanded branding across training wear, coaches' kit, matchday bibs, and match shorts.

The new agreement is a natural evolution of a partnership built on shared values, with both organisations committed to long-term thinking, sustained performance, and empowering people to build brighter futures.

PensionBee becomes a Lead Partner of Saracens while continuing as the club's exclusive Official Pension Partner. The enhanced partnership reflects the strength of the relationship established over the past season and the shared ambition to continue delivering meaningful experiences for supporters on and off the field.

The announcement comes ahead of Saracens unveiling their new 2026/27 playing kit with a landmark campaign, as the club celebrates its 150th anniversary. The new front-of-shirt partnership forms a key part of this historic season, marking an exciting new chapter in one of English rugby's most iconic clubs.

Ed Coetzee, CEO at Saracens, said: 

“We are delighted to welcome PensionBee as our new Front of Shirt Partner and Lead Partner of Saracens. This partnership brings together two ambitious organisations that share a commitment to innovation, sustainable growth and creating long term value for the people they serve. PensionBee's mission to help people build better financial futures aligns closely with our own commitment to developing people, inspiring performance and creating opportunities both on and off the field. We are proud to partner with an organisation that shares our values and our ambition for the future. As we begin our historic 150th anniversary season, this partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Saracens. We look forward to working alongside PensionBee to build a long-term relationship that delivers meaningful impact for our supporters, our communities and both organisations.”         

Jordan Lowe, VP Partnerships at PensionBee, said: 

"We’re thrilled  to deepen our relationship with Saracens and take pride of place on the front of both the Men’s and Women’s shirts. Over the past season, we’ve seen firsthand how aligned our values of innovation, inclusion, sustained performance and empowering people to drive positive change are – and we’re excited to build on that momentum as a Lead Sponsor. We look forward to engaging with Saracens' passionate fan base and supporting the club over the next three seasons, while continuing to empower people across the UK to build a brighter financial future.” 

About PensionBee

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £8.6 billion in assets on behalf of approximately 327,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement.

We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them. Each PensionBee customer has a personal account manager (“BeeKeeper”) to guide them through their savings and retirement journey. PensionBee has an “Excellent” Trustpilot rating based on over 13,000 reviews.

As a public company, we aspire to the highest standards in everything we do because our customers deserve peace of mind. Our team of approximately 230 professionals, based in London,New York and Uruguay, has one focus: you, our customer.

PensionBee is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:PBEE; OTCQX: PBNYF).

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