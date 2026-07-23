DON’T WAIT, GRAB YOUR PREM RUGBY CUP TICKETS TODAY!

Our first three home PREM RUGBY CUP fixtures are officially on general sale. The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens renowned academy pathway to shine, bringing fast-paced rugby, big collisions and the chance to watch the clubs brightest young talent represent the Men in Black.

Get your tickets now to watch upcoming stars, including Noah Caluori, Jack Bracken and Finn Keylock continue to make their mark on the big stage.

The first of the fixtures place Saracens up against the reigning PREM champions Northampton Saints on home turf at StoneX stadium on Saturday 5th September. The original North Club of London then welcome Newcastle Red Bulls to battle on Saturday 7th November.

The third home fixture rounds off the pool stages with a London Derby against Harlequins on 27th February, something you won’t want to miss.

Please note that all PREM Rugby Cup fixtures operate with unreserved seating. This means seats are available on a first-come, first serve basis.

The fixture schedule is now complete across the Gallagher PREM, PREM Rugby Cup and Investec Champions Cup for the 2026/27 season. Check it out HERE!

The best way to make sure you don't miss out is to secure your tickets now - GET YOURS TODAY!