Deborah Wills to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Deborah Wills will join Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The GB Sevens international returned to Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 campaign from Bristol Bears, making her first appearance in black and red for a number of years against her former club in the PWR Cup.

Wills made eight appearances during the season, including scoring a sensational solo try away to Sale Sharks in the PWR Cup, a competition Saracens went on to retain.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Wills' contribution to the club.

"In her return to the club, Deborah once again demonstrated her class, pace and finishing ability, playing an important role in Saracens securing back to back PWR Cup titles. Unfortunately, injuries disrupted much of her season, but it is a great credit to Deborah that she worked tirelessly to return on every occasion and consistently put herself in contention for selection. That resilience is a reflection of the person she is. Deborah has always been a hardworking, diligent and driven player, and we wish her every success in the future."

Reflecting on her return to North London, Wills said: