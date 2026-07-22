Saracens confirm JAECOO Next Gen Cup Fixtures

Saracens Women have been drawn in Pool A of the 2026/27 JAECOO Next Gen Cup.

Having won this trophy for the last two seasons Saracens Women will face Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Loughborough Lightning and Exeter Chiefs, playing each side either home or away across September to October for five consecutive weeks.

The competition provides another opportunity to grow and develop the younger talent in the women’s pathway, and the further chance to bring home the trophy for a third consecutive campaign.

Saracens begin the competition away at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday 19thSeptember against Leicester Tigers, before returning to StoneX Stadium to face Sale Sharks on Sunday 27 September.

Their third fixture sees Saracens travel to Goldington Road for the first time for a Friday night lights game against Loughborough Lightning on the 2 October.

Saracens round off the pool stage by returning home on Saturday 17 October against Exeter Chiefs before the semi-finals commence.



Saturday 19 September

Leicester Tigers vs Saracens

📍 Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Sunday 27 September

Saracens vs Sale Sharks

📍 StoneX Stadium

Friday 2 October

Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens

📍 Goldington Road

Saturday 17 October

Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs

📍 StoneX Stadium

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Season Ticket. Get yours today!