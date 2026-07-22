Saracens confirm JAECOO Next Gen Cup Fixtures

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens confirm JAECOO Next Gen Cup Fixtures

22.07.26
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s

Saracens Women have been drawn in Pool A of the 2026/27 JAECOO Next Gen Cup.

Having won this trophy for the last two seasons Saracens Women will face Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Loughborough Lightning and Exeter Chiefs, playing each side either home or away across September to October for five consecutive weeks. 

The competition provides another opportunity to grow and develop the younger talent in the women’s pathway, and the further chance to bring home the trophy for a third consecutive campaign. 

Saracens begin the competition away at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday 19thSeptember against Leicester Tigers, before returning to StoneX Stadium to face Sale Sharks on Sunday 27 September. 

Their third fixture sees Saracens travel to Goldington Road for the first time for a Friday night lights game against Loughborough Lightning on the 2 October. 

Saracens round off the pool stage by returning home on Saturday 17 October against Exeter Chiefs before the semi-finals commence. 

Saturday 19 September
Leicester Tigers vs Saracens
📍 Mattioli Woods Welford Road

Sunday 27 September
Saracens vs Sale Sharks
📍 StoneX Stadium

Friday 2 October
Loughborough Lightning vs Saracens
📍 Goldington Road

Saturday 17 October
Saracens vs Exeter Chiefs
📍 StoneX Stadium

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Season Ticket. Get yours today!

News

See all news
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
22.07.26

Deborah Wills to depart Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Deborah Wills will join Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2026/27 season. The GB Sevens international returned to Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 campaign from Bristol Bears, making her first appearance in black and red for a number of years against her former club in the PWR Cup. Wills made eight appearances […]

Saracens Women’s v Harlequins Women’s
22.07.26

Saracens confirm JAECOO Next Gen Cup Fixtures

Saracens Women have been drawn in Pool A of the 2026/27 JAECOO Next Gen Cup. Having won this trophy for the last two seasons Saracens Women will face Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Loughborough Lightning and Exeter Chiefs, playing each side either home or away across September to October for five consecutive weeks.  The competition provides another opportunity to grow and develop […]

Northampton Saints v Saracens
21.07.26

Saracens re-sign Tietie Tuimauga

Saracens can confirm that prop Tietie Tuimauga has re-signed with the club for the 2026/27 season. The Samoan international will be returning to Saracens following a previously successful campaign in North London. Having joined from Top 14 outfit US Montauban, Tuimauga made his debut for the club off the bench away at Leicester in the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton