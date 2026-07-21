Saracens re-sign Tietie Tuimauga

Saracens can confirm that prop Tietie Tuimauga has re-signed with the club for the 2026/27 season.

The Samoan international will be returning to Saracens following a previously successful campaign in North London.

Having joined from Top 14 outfit US Montauban, Tuimauga made his debut for the club off the bench away at Leicester in the first Prem Rugby Cup game of the 2025/26 season. The 32-year-old made his first start at the beginning of the year against Newcastle Red Bulls in the Gallagher PREM.

Tuimauga is looking forward to another season in North London.

“Stay humble. Work hard. Trust God.”

Director of Rugby, Brendan Venter is looking forward to seeing the prop’s efforts in a Saracens shirt for the new season.

“Tietie has made a fantastic impact at the club during his first season, both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted to retain a player of his quality. With his wealth of international experience, Tietie brings invaluable knowledge to the squad, helping to develop those around him while continuing to deliver whenever called upon.

We’re thrilled to have Tietie with us for the upcoming campaign.”