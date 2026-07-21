Saracens re-sign Tietie Tuimauga

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Saracens re-sign Tietie Tuimauga

21.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton Saints v Saracens
Saracens v Gloucester Rugby

Saracens can confirm that prop Tietie Tuimauga has re-signed with the club for the 2026/27 season.

The Samoan international will be returning to Saracens following a previously successful campaign in North London.

Having joined from Top 14 outfit US Montauban, Tuimauga made his debut for the club off the bench away at Leicester in the first Prem Rugby Cup game of the 2025/26 season. The 32-year-old made his first start at the beginning of the year against Newcastle Red Bulls in the Gallagher PREM.

Tuimauga is looking forward to another season in North London.

“Stay humble. Work hard. Trust God.”

Director of Rugby, Brendan Venter is looking forward to seeing the prop’s efforts in a Saracens shirt for the new season.

“Tietie has made a fantastic impact at the club during his first season, both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted to retain a player of his quality. With his wealth of international experience, Tietie brings invaluable knowledge to the squad, helping to develop those around him while continuing to deliver whenever called upon.

We’re thrilled to have Tietie with us for the upcoming campaign.”

News

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Northampton Saints v Saracens
21.07.26

Saracens re-sign Tietie Tuimauga

Saracens can confirm that prop Tietie Tuimauga has re-signed with the club for the 2026/27 season. The Samoan international will be returning to Saracens following a previously successful campaign in North London. Having joined from Top 14 outfit US Montauban, Tuimauga made his debut for the club off the bench away at Leicester in the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 07 09 at 12.40.54
16.07.26

Beth Blacklock to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Beth Blacklock will leave the club to pursue a playing opportunity in France. The Scotland international joined Saracens from London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 season and enjoyed three successful campaigns in North London. Having arrived from Darlington Mowden Park before her move to Harlequins, Blacklock made her Scotland debut […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Academy
15.07.26

Defender PREM Next Gen League Fixtures Released for 2026/27 

The fixtures for the Defender PREM Next Gen League 2026/27 have today been confirmed, with another exciting season set to showcase the next generation of Saracens rugby talent.  The competition will once again feature the Academy programmes of Gallagher PREM clubs, alongside invited teams, as the country's brightest Under-18 players continue their development in one of the world's leading player […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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