Beth Blacklock to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Beth Blacklock will leave the club to pursue a playing opportunity in France.

The Scotland international joined Saracens from London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 season and enjoyed three successful campaigns in North London.

Having arrived from Darlington Mowden Park before her move to Harlequins, Blacklock made her Scotland debut shortly before joining the Women in Black for the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

During her time at StoneX Stadium, the versatile back made 28 appearances and played her part in one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history, helping Saracens secure a league and cup double during the 2025/26 campaign.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Blacklock's contribution to the club.

"Beth made a significant contribution during her time at Saracens and created many memorable moments in a Saracens shirt. Her performances at club level helped earn her a return to the Scotland squad, which was thoroughly deserved.

Beth was a fantastic person to have around the club. Her smile, positivity and energy will be greatly missed by everyone. We wish her every success on her next adventure in France and with everything she goes on to achieve away from rugby. Thank you, Beth."

Reflecting on her three seasons in North London, Blacklock said:

"I loved my time at Saracens and the opportunities the club gave me, but I've always wanted to use rugby as a chance to travel and experience playing in France. I'm excited to play in the city where my dad lived and played, and I'm looking forward to this next chapter."