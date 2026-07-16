Beth Blacklock to leave Saracens

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Beth Blacklock to leave Saracens

16.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 07 09 at 12.40.54
WhatsApp Image 2026 07 09 at 12.40.53

Saracens can confirm that Beth Blacklock will leave the club to pursue a playing opportunity in France.

The Scotland international joined Saracens from London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 season and enjoyed three successful campaigns in North London.

Having arrived from Darlington Mowden Park before her move to Harlequins, Blacklock made her Scotland debut shortly before joining the Women in Black for the Guinness Women's Six Nations.

During her time at StoneX Stadium, the versatile back made 28 appearances and played her part in one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history, helping Saracens secure a league and cup double during the 2025/26 campaign.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to Blacklock's contribution to the club.

"Beth made a significant contribution during her time at Saracens and created many memorable moments in a Saracens shirt. Her performances at club level helped earn her a return to the Scotland squad, which was thoroughly deserved.

Beth was a fantastic person to have around the club. Her smile, positivity and energy will be greatly missed by everyone. We wish her every success on her next adventure in France and with everything she goes on to achieve away from rugby. Thank you, Beth."

Reflecting on her three seasons in North London, Blacklock said:

"I loved my time at Saracens and the opportunities the club gave me, but I've always wanted to use rugby as a chance to travel and experience playing in France. I'm excited to play in the city where my dad lived and played, and I'm looking forward to this next chapter."

News

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WhatsApp Image 2026 07 09 at 12.40.54
16.07.26

Beth Blacklock to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Beth Blacklock will leave the club to pursue a playing opportunity in France. The Scotland international joined Saracens from London rivals Harlequins ahead of the 2023/24 season and enjoyed three successful campaigns in North London. Having arrived from Darlington Mowden Park before her move to Harlequins, Blacklock made her Scotland debut […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Academy
15.07.26

Defender PREM Next Gen League Fixtures Released for 2026/27 

The fixtures for the Defender PREM Next Gen League 2026/27 have today been confirmed, with another exciting season set to showcase the next generation of Saracens rugby talent.  The competition will once again feature the Academy programmes of Gallagher PREM clubs, alongside invited teams, as the country's brightest Under-18 players continue their development in one of the world's leading player […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
14.07.26

PREM Cup Fixtures confirmed for 2026/27 campaign

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B of the 2026/27 PREM Rugby Cup.  The Original Club of North London will face Northampton Saints, Newcastle Red Bulls, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins, playing each side home and away across four competition windows in September, November, January and February.  The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens' renowned academy pathway to shine, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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