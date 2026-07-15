Defender PREM Next Gen League Fixtures Released for 2026/27 

The fixtures for the Defender PREM Next Gen League 2026/27 have today been confirmed, with another exciting season set to showcase the next generation of Saracens rugby talent.

The competition will once again feature the Academy programmes of Gallagher PREM clubs, alongside invited teams, as the country's brightest Under-18 players continue their development in one of the world's leading player pathways.

The season gets underway on Wednesday 5 August at Malvern College, where supporters will be treated to a festival of rugby featuring five league fixtures across two pitches.

The Defender PREM Next Gen League forms part of PREM Rugby's long-term commitment to developing elite talent and strengthening the pathway from Academy rugby to the professional game.

The full fixture list for the 2026/27 Defender PREM Next Gen League is available HERE.