PREM Cup Fixtures confirmed for 2026/27 campaign

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B of the 2026/27 PREM Rugby Cup.

The Original Club of North London will face Northampton Saints, Newcastle Red Bulls, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins, playing each side home and away across four competition windows in September, November, January and February.

The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens' renowned academy pathway to shine, with the club's brightest young talent given the chance to represent the Men in Black.

Saracens begin their campaign at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 5 September against Northampton Saints, before welcoming Newcastle Red Bulls to North London on Saturday 7 November.

Their third fixture sees Sarries travel South of the river to face Harlequins the following Saturday, with kick off scheduled for 15:00.

The New Year begins with a trip to Leicester before another away fixture at Newcastle Red Bulls at the end of January.

Saracens then travel to Franklin's Gardens on 13 February before rounding off the pool stage with a London Derby against Harlequins on 27 February.

Please note that all fixture dates and kick off times remain subject to broadcast selection.

The fixture schedule is now complete across the Gallagher PREM, PREM Rugby Cup and Investec Champions Cup for the 2026/27 season.

Season Ticket Holders will have priority access to PREM Rugby Cup tickets from Tuesday 21 July, before tickets go on general sale from Tuesday 28 July.

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Season Ticket. Get yours today!