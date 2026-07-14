PREM Cup Fixtures confirmed for 2026/27 campaign

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

PREM Cup Fixtures confirmed for 2026/27 campaign

14.07.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
Saracens v Bristol Bears

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B of the 2026/27 PREM Rugby Cup. 

The Original Club of North London will face Northampton Saints, Newcastle Red Bulls, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins, playing each side home and away across four competition windows in September, November, January and February. 

The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens' renowned academy pathway to shine, with the club's brightest young talent given the chance to represent the Men in Black. 

Saracens begin their campaign at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 5 September against Northampton Saints, before welcoming Newcastle Red Bulls to North London on Saturday 7 November. 

Their third fixture sees Sarries travel South of the river to face Harlequins the following Saturday, with kick off scheduled for 15:00. 

The New Year begins with a trip to Leicester before another away fixture at Newcastle Red Bulls at the end of January. 

Saracens then travel to Franklin's Gardens on 13 February before rounding off the pool stage with a London Derby against Harlequins on 27 February. 

Please note that all fixture dates and kick off times remain subject to broadcast selection. 

The fixture schedule is now complete across the Gallagher PREM, PREM Rugby Cup and Investec Champions Cup for the 2026/27 season. 

Season Ticket Holders will have priority access to PREM Rugby Cup tickets from Tuesday 21 July, before tickets go on general sale from Tuesday 28 July.

The best way to make sure you do not miss any of the action is by securing your Season Ticket. Get yours today! 

News

See all news
Harlequins v Saracens
14.07.26

PREM Cup Fixtures confirmed for 2026/27 campaign

Saracens Men have been drawn in Pool B of the 2026/27 PREM Rugby Cup.  The Original Club of North London will face Northampton Saints, Newcastle Red Bulls, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins, playing each side home and away across four competition windows in September, November, January and February.  The competition provides another opportunity for Saracens' renowned academy pathway to shine, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
WhatsApp Image 2026 05 26 at 16.15.00
13.07.26

Sione Va'enuku signs for Saracens

Saracens can confirm the signing of midfielder Sione Va'enuku ahead of the 2026/27 season. The former Rugby League player has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the CHAMP Rugby league with Ampthill, producing a series of eye-catching performances that quickly established him as one of the division’s most exciting backs. Va'enuku began his professional career in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Toulouse
10.07.26

Saracens EPCR Pool Fixtures Confirmed

The Investec Champions Cup pool stage fixtures have now been confirmed. Saracens are set to host Stade Rochelais and the Lions at StoneX Stadium across the Autumn and into the New Year. The Original Club of North London begin their European campaign with a trip to Connacht in Round One before welcoming former champions Stade […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton